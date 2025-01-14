Meet Kayleigh Milam: Jackson girls' wrestling’s next big thing

Kayleigh Milam brings an “anyone, anytime, anywhere” mentality to the wrestling mat.

It's that type of approach that cements her as one of the brightest 110-pounders in the state of Missouri.

Following in the footsteps of former Jackson girls’ wrestling standouts Kayla Hodges and the Metzger sisters — Gracie and Mallorie — the junior is now carrying the Lady Indian torch for one of the top programs in the Bootheel. Last season, Milam was a Class 2 state qualifier and tallied the second-most single-season wins (32) in team history as just a sophomore.

This season she is bound to take a step forward.

Milam is currently 23-8 on the year, placing second at the Kansas City Invitational and eighth at the Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia — two of the toughest tournaments in the entire state. Those results serve as a big-time demonstration on how good she is now and how much better she will get.

What’s an even scarier thought is that Milam’s only been wrestling for two years.

“I started in the middle of the season my freshman year,” said Milam, who used to play soccer and cheer. “I watched practice for like a week or two and then I kind of started practicing.

“My brother started wrestling, and then I talked to my dad about it and soon after my coach talked to me about it. Then I started wrestling. I didn't even think I was gonna like it, but then I fell in love with it. Now my two little siblings wrestle too.”