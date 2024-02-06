St. Louis Shock, a Major League Pickleball (MLP) team, will host tryouts for its newly-established Minor League Pickleball (MiLP) teams Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau, its official partner venue.

The Shock recently became the first to establish a presence in Minor League Pickleball to develop local talent and provide a clear pathway from amateur to professional pickleball.

John Kleinschmidt, a senior pro player with multiple gold medals at the Pickleball U.S. Open, will oversee the program and the tryouts in Cape Girardeau as the director of its Talent and MiLP Operations. A St. Louis native, Kleinschmidt brings more than six years of coaching experience and is certified as an International Pickleball Teaching Professional Association (IPTPA) Level 2 and National Pickleball Association (NPA) instructor.

“We welcome all to be part of the Shock family,” Kleinschmidt said. “The aim of the Minor League is to offer amateur events designed to mirror the MLP's professional co-ed team format.”

This will include tournaments featuring teams of four players — two women and two men — competing in four 21-point games, two gendered and two mixed.