Tatum Kitchen will replace John Martin as the Jackson R-2 School District Athletic Director, beginning on July 1, 2025.
The Jackson R-2 School District Board of Education announced the approval of his hiring on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
“Coach Kitchen has a deeply rooted passion for athletics and helping others develop as coaches and athletes while furthering school pride," Jackson R-2 superintendent Dr. Scott Smith said in a statement. "He has done a great job helping our junior high school program succeed. We know he will be a great asset to student-athletes, coaches, and the school community.”
Kitchen, son of the late Terry W. Kitchen, has spent over two decades in education, including 13 years at Jackson. Kitchen got both his bachelor's (2004) and master's (2017) in education at Southeast Missouri State University.
He currently serves as the athletic director at Jackson Junior High School and was recently head coach of the Jackson High School baseball team before being succeeded by Josh Roach. Kitchen previously coached the Cape Central baseball team from 2014-19 before his first stint running the Jackson baseball program from 2007-13.
Martin is expected to retire at the conclusion of the 2024-25 school year. Martin has spent 18 years in the position overseeing some of the most successful seasons of Jackson Indians athletics, especially most recently.
And that's not including the numerous district championships and domination over the SEMO Conference competition.
Martin, a 1991 Jackson HS Alum, received the Missouri Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA) Outstanding District Athletic Administrator of the Year for the Southeast region in 2018. He also received the MIAAA 25 Years of Service Award as an Administrator and Coach in 2021.
“Mr. Martin has been a wonderful AD for the District. His leadership and character are unmatched," Smith said in a statement. "While we’re sad to see him go, we wish him well in his well-earned retirement. We know he will be an excellent mentor for Coach Kitchen.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.