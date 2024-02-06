All sections
SportsDecember 17, 2024

Longtime baseball coach tabbed to replace retiring Jackson athletic director

Tatum Kitchen has been named the new Athletic Director for Jackson R-2 School District, succeeding John Martin in July 2025. Kitchen brings over two decades of experience in education and athletics.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Cape Central coach Tatum Kitchen beams with pride while his team rushes out to celebrate with Cape Central's Jake Vaught, left of Kitchen, after he drove in the winning run Thursday to beat Farmington 3-2 at Cape Central High School.
Cape Central coach Tatum Kitchen beams with pride while his team rushes out to celebrate with Cape Central's Jake Vaught, left of Kitchen, after he drove in the winning run Thursday to beat Farmington 3-2 at Cape Central High School.Southeast Missourian file

Tatum Kitchen will replace John Martin as the Jackson R-2 School District Athletic Director, beginning on July 1, 2025.

The Jackson R-2 School District Board of Education announced the approval of his hiring on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

“Coach Kitchen has a deeply rooted passion for athletics and helping others develop as coaches and athletes while furthering school pride," Jackson R-2 superintendent Dr. Scott Smith said in a statement. "He has done a great job helping our junior high school program succeed. We know he will be a great asset to student-athletes, coaches, and the school community.”

Kitchen, son of the late Terry W. Kitchen, has spent over two decades in education, including 13 years at Jackson. Kitchen got both his bachelor's (2004) and master's (2017) in education at Southeast Missouri State University.

He currently serves as the athletic director at Jackson Junior High School and was recently head coach of the Jackson High School baseball team before being succeeded by Josh Roach. Kitchen previously coached the Cape Central baseball team from 2014-19 before his first stint running the Jackson baseball program from 2007-13.

Martin is expected to retire at the conclusion of the 2024-25 school year. Martin has spent 18 years in the position overseeing some of the most successful seasons of Jackson Indians athletics, especially most recently.

  • The baseball team finished the 2023 season in third place for the first time in school history.
  • The boys' basketball team returned to the final four in 2023 for the first time since winning the 1934 state championship.
  • The girls' golf team finished fourth in Class 4 in 2023, third in 2021, and third in Class 2 in 2019.
  • The boys' cross country team finished in fourth place in 2022 for the first time since 1977.
  • The football team played in the Class 5 state championship game in 2019 and won their first-ever title in 2020.
  • The boys' soccer team won their first state championship in 2020 and were runner-ups in 2021.
  • The boys' golf team won the Class 4 championship in 2019 and finished fourth in 2018.
  • The girls' soccer team finished in the final four for the first time in 2018.
  • The girls' cross country team won the Class 4 championship in 2016 and finished fourth in 2015.

And that's not including the numerous district championships and domination over the SEMO Conference competition.

Martin, a 1991 Jackson HS Alum, received the Missouri Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA) Outstanding District Athletic Administrator of the Year for the Southeast region in 2018. He also received the MIAAA 25 Years of Service Award as an Administrator and Coach in 2021.

“Mr. Martin has been a wonderful AD for the District. His leadership and character are unmatched," Smith said in a statement. "While we’re sad to see him go, we wish him well in his well-earned retirement. We know he will be an excellent mentor for Coach Kitchen.”

