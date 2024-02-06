Tatum Kitchen will replace John Martin as the Jackson R-2 School District Athletic Director, beginning on July 1, 2025.

The Jackson R-2 School District Board of Education announced the approval of his hiring on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

“Coach Kitchen has a deeply rooted passion for athletics and helping others develop as coaches and athletes while furthering school pride," Jackson R-2 superintendent Dr. Scott Smith said in a statement. "He has done a great job helping our junior high school program succeed. We know he will be a great asset to student-athletes, coaches, and the school community.”

Kitchen, son of the late Terry W. Kitchen, has spent over two decades in education, including 13 years at Jackson. Kitchen got both his bachelor's (2004) and master's (2017) in education at Southeast Missouri State University.

He currently serves as the athletic director at Jackson Junior High School and was recently head coach of the Jackson High School baseball team before being succeeded by Josh Roach. Kitchen previously coached the Cape Central baseball team from 2014-19 before his first stint running the Jackson baseball program from 2007-13.

Martin is expected to retire at the conclusion of the 2024-25 school year. Martin has spent 18 years in the position overseeing some of the most successful seasons of Jackson Indians athletics, especially most recently.

The baseball team finished the 2023 season in third place for the first time in school history.

The boys' basketball team returned to the final four in 2023 for the first time since winning the 1934 state championship.