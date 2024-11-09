Lindenwood stuns No. 6 Southeast Missouri State in historic upset

Third time was the charm for Lindenwood.

The Lions saluted their seniors and shocked the FCS world with a shocking upset win over No. 6 Southeast Missouri State 24-12 on a soaked Saturday afternoon in St. Charles.

It was the first time the Lions took home the Gameball Brawl trophy since moving to Division I and establishing the Big South-OVC rivalry with SEMO.

The Redhawks returned running backs Darrell Smith and Peyton Brown from injury but the ground game overall only mustered 60 yards, including a three-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Paxton DeLaurent in the third quarter.

Despite playing on turf, the SEMO offense was stuck in the mud, only able to settle for two field goals in the first half.

Lindenwood meanwhile, took a 14-6 halftime lead on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Nate Glantz to Drew Krobath and a three-yard pass to Jeff Caldwell.

The Lions added to their lead in the third quarter on a 27-yard quarterback run from Glantz to go up 21-6.