SportsNovember 9, 2024

Lindenwood stuns No. 6 Southeast Missouri State in historic upset

Lindenwood Lions shock No. 6 Southeast Missouri State with a historic upset, claiming the Gameball Brawl trophy for the first time since moving to Division I.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
SEMO running back Darrell Smith carries the ball against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. 
SEMO running back Darrell Smith carries the ball against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
SEMO kicker DC Pippin kicks a field goal against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles.
SEMO kicker DC Pippin kicks a field goal against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
SEMO cornerback Ty Leonard drops into coverage against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. 
SEMO cornerback Ty Leonard drops into coverage against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
SEMO linebacker Bryce Norman stands up after tackling a Lindenwood running back on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles.
SEMO linebacker Bryce Norman stands up after tackling a Lindenwood running back on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Lindenwood quarterback Nate Glantz throws a pass against SEMO on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles.
Lindenwood quarterback Nate Glantz throws a pass against SEMO on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent throws a pass against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. 
SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent throws a pass against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
SEMO running back Darrell Smith returns the kickoff against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. 
SEMO running back Darrell Smith returns the kickoff against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
SEMO running back Cole Ruble returns the kickoff against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. 
SEMO running back Cole Ruble returns the kickoff against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
SEMO running back Peyton Brown carries the ball against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. 
SEMO running back Peyton Brown carries the ball against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
SEMO receiver Tristan Smith catches a pass against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles.
SEMO receiver Tristan Smith catches a pass against Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Lindenwood kicker Logan Seibert kicks the extra point against SEMO on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. 
Lindenwood kicker Logan Seibert kicks the extra point against SEMO on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
SEMO center Kobe Sixkiller runs to block a Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. 
SEMO center Kobe Sixkiller runs to block a Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

Third time was the charm for Lindenwood.

The Lions saluted their seniors and shocked the FCS world with a shocking upset win over No. 6 Southeast Missouri State 24-12 on a soaked Saturday afternoon in St. Charles.

It was the first time the Lions took home the Gameball Brawl trophy since moving to Division I and establishing the Big South-OVC rivalry with SEMO.

The Redhawks returned running backs Darrell Smith and Peyton Brown from injury but the ground game overall only mustered 60 yards, including a three-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Paxton DeLaurent in the third quarter.

Despite playing on turf, the SEMO offense was stuck in the mud, only able to settle for two field goals in the first half.

Lindenwood meanwhile, took a 14-6 halftime lead on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Nate Glantz to Drew Krobath and a three-yard pass to Jeff Caldwell.

The Lions added to their lead in the third quarter on a 27-yard quarterback run from Glantz to go up 21-6.

The Redhawks showed life late in the third quarter. McCoy Casey forced a fumble on a strip sack, and Mali Watson recovered to put the SEMO offense in favorable position.

DeLaurent threw a 34-yard pass to Tristian Smith on the very next play to set up the Redhawks’ only touchdown in the game to pull with 21-12 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

DeLaurent completed 16 of 37 passes for 174 yards and an interception. Drops from receivers plagued the Redhawks throughout the game. Smith led the SEMO receivers with 64 yards on seven receptions.

Lindenwood rounded out the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 32-yard field goal from Logan Seibert to make it a 24-12 game.

Glantz completed 13 of 20 passes for 183 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 38 yards and a score.

Lindenwood running back Steve Hall rushed for 91 yards on 18 carries, which is the most SEMO has allowed in two months.

The Redhawks return to Houck Field on Saturday, Nov. 16 to face Western Illinois.

Lindenwood (5-6, 4-3) will celebrate the biggest win in school history during an upcoming bye week and will close out the season at UT Martin on Nov. 23.


