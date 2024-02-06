Scott County Central had a chance to force overtime. Leopold did just enough to stay alive.

Preston Campbell had 22 points, junior Riley Engelen hit a late clutch shot and Leopold boys’ basketball outlasted the Braves 47-46 in the first round of consolations at the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Friday morning at the Show Me Center.

Engelen’s go-ahead layup with four seconds left cemented the victory, validating coach Jimmy Lincoln’s belief that his team is poised to improve down the stretch despite being young and banged up.

“Overall, I'm proud of the kids,” Lincoln said. “It was a good game. I felt like we played hard. We came out and in the beginning I don't think we guarded real well. We kind of settled for 3s a little bit. But as the game progressed, we started getting to the basket and if you'd have told me when the season started that, ‘hey, we're 5-5 and we're playing in Day 3,’ we'd have took it. We had five seniors on the team last year. Four were starters, so we've kind of started from scratch. I’m happy where we're at right now.”

SCC senior Trevor Brown was fouled as time ran out in regulation after missing a game-tying 3-pointer. After rimming his first free throw, Brown sunk his second before missing his third to bow the Braves out of the tournament.