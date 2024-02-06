All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
Story Sponsored By NAPA Auto Tire & PartsNAPA Auto Tire & Parts
Sponsored Story
SportsDecember 30, 2024

Leopold claims Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation title over Oran

Leopold Wildcats, led by junior Preston Campbell, clinch the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation title with a 50-43 win over Oran. This marks their first consolation championship since 2009.

Cole Lee
Leopold's Preston Campbell (left) drives against Oran's Cole Diebold during the Monday, December 30, 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation championship game between the No. 8 Oran Eagles and the No. 11 Leopold Wildcats at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Leopold defeated Oran, 50-43.
Leopold's Preston Campbell (left) drives against Oran's Cole Diebold during the Monday, December 30, 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation championship game between the No. 8 Oran Eagles and the No. 11 Leopold Wildcats at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Leopold defeated Oran, 50-43.Cole Lee ~ clee@semoball.com
Leopold's Alex Hampton prepares to shoot a free throw during the Monday, December 30, 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation championship game between the No. 8 Oran Eagles and the No. 11 Leopold Wildcats at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Leopold defeated Oran, 50-43.
Leopold's Alex Hampton prepares to shoot a free throw during the Monday, December 30, 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation championship game between the No. 8 Oran Eagles and the No. 11 Leopold Wildcats at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Leopold defeated Oran, 50-43.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Leopold's Tommy Beussink prepares to shoot a free throw during the Monday, December 30, 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation championship game between the No. 8 Oran Eagles and the No. 11 Leopold Wildcats at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Leopold defeated Oran, 50-43.
Leopold's Tommy Beussink prepares to shoot a free throw during the Monday, December 30, 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation championship game between the No. 8 Oran Eagles and the No. 11 Leopold Wildcats at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Leopold defeated Oran, 50-43.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Oran's Carson Kern handles the ball during the Monday, December 30, 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation championship game between the No. 8 Oran Eagles and the No. 11 Leopold Wildcats at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Leopold defeated Oran, 50-43.
Oran's Carson Kern handles the ball during the Monday, December 30, 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation championship game between the No. 8 Oran Eagles and the No. 11 Leopold Wildcats at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Leopold defeated Oran, 50-43.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Oran's Cole Diebold puts up a jump during the Monday, December 30, 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation championship game between the No. 8 Oran Eagles and the No. 11 Leopold Wildcats at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Leopold defeated Oran, 50-43.
Oran's Cole Diebold puts up a jump during the Monday, December 30, 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation championship game between the No. 8 Oran Eagles and the No. 11 Leopold Wildcats at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Leopold defeated Oran, 50-43.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Oran's Parker Bryant puts up a jump shot during the Monday, December 30, 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation championship game between the No. 8 Oran Eagles and the No. 11 Leopold Wildcats at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Leopold defeated Oran, 50-43.
Oran's Parker Bryant puts up a jump shot during the Monday, December 30, 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation championship game between the No. 8 Oran Eagles and the No. 11 Leopold Wildcats at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Leopold defeated Oran, 50-43.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Leopold's Riley Engelen puts up a free throw during the Monday, December 30, 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation championship game between the No. 8 Oran Eagles and the No. 11 Leopold Wildcats at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Leopold defeated Oran, 50-43.
Leopold's Riley Engelen puts up a free throw during the Monday, December 30, 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation championship game between the No. 8 Oran Eagles and the No. 11 Leopold Wildcats at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Leopold defeated Oran, 50-43.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

Led by an unstoppable effort from junior forward Preston Campbell, the Leopold Wildcats went on a rampant run in the third quarter to claim a 50-43 victory over Oran in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation championship game on Monday.

Though Oran’s own rally stifled Leopold’s rally efforts, another big push in the fourth helped the Wildcats to get over the hump and claim their first consolation championship since 2009 over a historically-strong Oran squad.

“It's a great win for us,” Wildcats coach Jimmy Lincoln said. “It's a great win for our program, but it's really good for these kids.

“We’ve had to adjust what we're doing, and they’ve bought into this. They believe in it.”

Carson Kern once again proved to be a critical fixture on Oran, scoring 22 points to guide the Eagles on their run back into the mix but they just couldn’t keep up with the Wildcats down the stretch.

Meanwhile, the trio of scoring talent leading Leopold – Campbell, along with Tommy Beussink and Riley Engelen – proved to be just too much for an Oran squad that looked to start picking up steam on the back bracket the past few days.

All three of those players finished in double figures for the Wildcats, and with a loud bench and a crowd just as rowdy, Leopold broke a 15-year championship drought at this tournament as it went out with an impressive victory over the Eagles.

That depth was a paramount factor in deciding this one, with Leopold’s multi-faceted attack and an energetic defensive effort pushing Oran into a rout.

Preston Campbell ended the first half with a buzzer-beating bucket to break the 22-all tie and give Leopold a 2-point edge going into the half, and Riley Engelen amplified that edge with a 3-pointer on the Wildcats’ opening possession.

Spending much of the second half in foul trouble, with the Wildcats getting into the bonus still with five minutes left in the fourth quarter when the Eagles were supposed to be in crunch time, the deck was stacked against the No. 8-seeded Oran.

The execution, however, was a different story. The Wildcats, who’ve done most of their work inside the paint all tournament, looked sharp as a tack in the fourth, and the only thing you could harp on was a slow start to their free-throw game.

For first-year head coach Jimmy Lincoln, it’s the perfect finish to his debut outing in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.

He spoke on the support he and his program have received as he’s been introduced to the ways of the Wildcats over the past few months.

“The community is 100 percent behind the school,” Lincoln said. “We had a really big crowd here tonight. Our people are excited.

“Our first junior high game, I know we got a small gym, but it was packed to the rafters. These people love their school, they love their sports – They love everything about them.”

Leopold improves to 7-5 for the year, now on a string of three consecutive victories after an opening loss to Woodland, winning in dramatic fashion twice but ended on an emphatic note.

Preston Campbell led the Wildcats with 17 points in the victory, while Tommy Beussink and Riley Engelen chipped in 15 and 14 respectively to combine for a total 46 points, 92 percent of their scoring.

Oran drops to 4-6, having a chance to go 3-1 at the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament but coming up short as the Eagles couldn’t handle the long haul with a fast-and-physical Wildcats squad.

Carson Kern’s 22 points led the Eagles, while another 9 points from Cole Diebold and 7 more from Kole Burger kept Oran competitive down the stretch.

Story Tags
Sports Gallery
Story Sponsorsponsor logoNAPA Auto Tire & Parts
Related
SportsDec. 30
Redhawks MBB ends non-conference schedule with a statement w...
SportsDec. 29
Kole Deck's hot shooting propels Jackson Indians to tourname...
SportsDec. 29
Cape Central locks down Woodland to earn trip to Southeast M...
SportsDec. 29
Charleston uses superior speed and defense to take down Bell...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Kolton Johnson helps lift Notre Dame to fifth-place game with victory over Chaffee
SportsDec. 28
Kolton Johnson helps lift Notre Dame to fifth-place game with victory over Chaffee
Leopold’s physicality pushes Wildcats to consolidation championship in Christmas tournament
SportsDec. 28
Leopold’s physicality pushes Wildcats to consolidation championship in Christmas tournament
Diebold dagger completes Oran comeback in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation semis
SportsDec. 28
Diebold dagger completes Oran comeback in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation semis
Max Snider's three-point prowess propels Scott City to victory over Notre Dame
SportsDec. 28
Max Snider's three-point prowess propels Scott City to victory over Notre Dame
Woodland stuns Charleston with a thrilling upset to advance in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament
SportsDec. 28
Woodland stuns Charleston with a thrilling upset to advance in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament
Jackson survives Chaffee’s challenge to reach Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament semifinals
SportsDec. 28
Jackson survives Chaffee’s challenge to reach Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament semifinals
Cape Central throttles Bell City, returns to Southeast Missourian Tournament semis
SportsDec. 28
Cape Central throttles Bell City, returns to Southeast Missourian Tournament semis
Press defense pushes Oran past Oak Ridge in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament clash
SportsDec. 27
Press defense pushes Oran past Oak Ridge in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament clash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy