Lafayette softball gets past Jackson at home, into final-four berth

WILDWOOD — On home turf against a streaking Jackson softball squad, Lafayette defended the roost with a 4-1 victory to advance to the Class 5 state final four for the first time in 17 seasons.

It was a tale of totally different programs: Jackson eyeing its first semifinal in its history and Lafayette with eight state championships since the 1978 season.

Led by pitcher Abby Carr, a two-way talent committed to Missouri, the Lancers (28-5) broke an early scoreless drought in the third inning before using a couple of strong rallies to give them the juice they needed to get past Jackson.

The Indians (28-9) showed lots of promise, headed by a strong day in the circle from junior arm Ashlyn Dawes, but they couldn’t string together the few opportunities Carr allowed them along the way.

“That’s why Mizzou wants her,” Jackson coach Shawn Wilding said of Carr.

Dawes pitched well enough to win in spots, but you could feel the momentum swing at points as even when Lafayette couldn’t quite find her changeup, it’d set up some long rallies to score in pairs.

The Lancers brought pop to the plate, and in the harsh sun of an otherwise breezy Saturday afternoon in suburban St. Louis, the Jackson outfield lost a couple of key fly balls.

Dawes finished her day pitching the full seven innings, allowing 11 hits and two walks, striking out four but giving up all four Lancer runs in the loss.

Jackson, albeit stout, couldn’t break free on offense even with a handful of runners reaching scoring position.

In total, Jackson had won 18 of its past 19 games going into Saturday, with a chance at the program’s first final four on the line against the very team that kept it from being a perfect 19 of 19.

Like the year prior, the Indians ran into a tough, versatile St. Louis-area squad with tons of talent and, with the stakes highest, the bats ran cold in the quarterfinals.

“That’s what dominant pitchers do,” Wilding said “They get you on with no outs and you get punched through.

“It’s just the game, that’s why she’s very effective. She can strike you out. That strikeout is very effective.”

Both sides traded runners early on, but Lafayette got the first breakthrough with two deep flies into the outfield, one for a triple and another for a double, which brought home the Lancers’ first two runs of the game.