Jackson soccer season ends with loss in district tournament

ST. LOUIS — The Jackson Indians boys soccer team fell 3-2 to the Kirkwood Pioneers in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 District 1 Tournament on Tuesday at Oakville High School in St. Louis.

On a sloppy, wet pitch, both teams struggled to control the ball, but the Indians struck first with a goal from Blake Cain in the 10th minute to take a 1-0 lead. Kirkwood tied the score just four minutes later and took a 2-1 lead shortly after before Jackson’s Kamden Bass found the back of the net for a 2-all tie at the half.

Indians head coach Zack Walton said the ball just did not bounce the club’s way tonight.

“It was a good battle back and forth, there were a lot of 50/50 balls out there. Our boys never gave up and they had to work hard to grind it out. I was proud of the way they played tonight, they continued to battle all night long. The score was close and we were tied at half,” Walton said. “We went down a goal at the beginning of the second half, I thought we got a lot of good chances to score, and our boys kept battling. Unfortunately, things just didn’t kind of go our way. Sometimes in high school sports, things need to go your way to get a W, and they went more toward Kirkwood tonight.”