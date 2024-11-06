Jackson soccer season ends with loss in district tournament

ST. LOUIS — The Jackson Indians boys soccer team fell 3-2 to the Kirkwood Pioneers in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 District 1 Tournament on Tuesday at Oakville High School in St. Louis.
On a sloppy, wet pitch, both teams struggled to control the ball, but the Indians struck first with a goal from Blake Cain in the 10th minute to take a 1-0 lead. Kirkwood tied the score just four minutes later and took a 2-1 lead shortly after before Jackson’s Kamden Bass found the back of the net for a 2-all tie at the half.
Indians head coach Zack Walton said the ball just did not bounce the club’s way tonight.
“It was a good battle back and forth, there were a lot of 50/50 balls out there. Our boys never gave up and they had to work hard to grind it out. I was proud of the way they played tonight, they continued to battle all night long. The score was close and we were tied at half,” Walton said. “We went down a goal at the beginning of the second half, I thought we got a lot of good chances to score, and our boys kept battling. Unfortunately, things just didn’t kind of go our way. Sometimes in high school sports, things need to go your way to get a W, and they went more toward Kirkwood tonight.”
Kirkwood came out hot in the second half, scoring in the opening minute of the frame to take a 3-2 lead. Jackson got several chances with multiple free and corner kicks. The Indians kept shooting but did not manage to get the equalizer. Walton said the weather impacted play on the ball, but the players still have to try their best to finish opportunities.
“It was a little wet out there which makes service a little hard and narrow, so it just changes how the game is played. There’s not going to be a lot of good possession, but it’s going to be a couple of passes on a 50/50 ball. You got to win the ball in the air and you need the ball to go your way,” Walton said. “That’s what tonight was. It was two teams that you know both worked hard and battled through it. That’s what you have to do to create some chances. Both teams had chances. Unfortunately, ours just didn’t get the back of the net.”
Jackson’s season ends at 13-8 with a SEMO Conference championship after finishing undefeated in the conference. The Indians also lose 10 seniors Walton said will be hard to replace, but he is excited to see who steps up in 2025.
In other soccer action around the area, Notre Dame defeated Poplar Bluff 6-1 in the Class 3 District 1 semifinal and moves on to play Farmington in its 10th straight district championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Farmington High School.
Saxony Lutheran fell to St. Pius X 3-2 on penalty kicks in the Class 2 District 1 quarterfinal and the Crusaders’ season ends at 7-8, including the team’s first victory over Notre Dame.
