All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsJanuary 17, 2025

Jackson continues win streak over Cape Central

Justin Trovillion
story image illustation

The Jackson Indians girls basketball team defeated the Cape Central Tigers 64-36 on Thursday at the Jackson High School Event Center.

The Indians have bested the Tigers in the last 19 matchups, a streak dating back to December 20, 2012, when Central defeated Jackson in the Holiday Tournament.

2025’s game was close for about three minutes before back-to-back triples from Camryn Alsdorf, a layup from Emmy Gross and another three from Kate Deck gave the Indians an 11-6 lead they never relinquished.

Jackson dominated all night with a stout press defense allowing Central to get no offense going while the Indians got every shot they wanted at any time.

Jackson head coach Angela Fulton said she was pleased with the effort shown by her team.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I thought they were on all cylinders. I thought everybody came in and did a phenomenal job,” Fulton said “We gave everything we had, so the effort was definitely there for our team.”

The Indians are a Class 6 team, so they will face tougher opponents down the stretch of the season and into the postseason.

Jackson starts with Park Hills Central this Saturday at the Lady Indians Showcase. The Rebels are coming off a 2023-24 season where they finished second in Class 4.

Fulton said this would be a good test for her team to gauge where they are.

“We have to take things one day at a time. We’ll focus on Park Hills on Saturday. They’re a very, very good team,” Fulton said. “It’s going to be good for us to get a good look and see what things we really have to key in on and work on. At the end of the day, we want to get better and those are the teams we have to play to do that.”

Jackson and Central will both play in the Lady Indians Showcase on Saturday along with Delta, Dexter, Neelyville and Saxony Lutheran rounding out the local participants. Games start at 10:30 a.m. with Delta taking on Dexter.

Advertisement
Related
SportsJan. 17
St. Vincent girls’ red-hot shooting pave way, routing Grandv...
SportsJan. 17
Big nights from McCully and Williams not enough as Tennessee...
SportsJan. 16
'Mr. Baseball' Bob Uecker, Brewers announcer, dies at 90
SportsJan. 16
Woodland defeats Oak Ridge for BCS Conference Tournament Cha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Chaffee girls rally in third, blitz past Scott City at home in thriller-turned-rout
SportsJan. 16
Chaffee girls rally in third, blitz past Scott City at home in thriller-turned-rout
Moore, Jackson wrestling confidently heading into stretch of season
SportsJan. 16
Moore, Jackson wrestling confidently heading into stretch of season
Roundup: Cape Central rallies past Notre Dame, Scott City dominates Delta, Oak Ridge girls to BCS finals
SportsJan. 15
Roundup: Cape Central rallies past Notre Dame, Scott City dominates Delta, Oak Ridge girls to BCS finals
Meadow Heights struggles against Oak Ridge as turnovers prove costly
SportsJan. 15
Meadow Heights struggles against Oak Ridge as turnovers prove costly
Martin’s hot shooting not enough as SEMO men fall to Little Rock in 73-71 thriller
SportsJan. 15
Martin’s hot shooting not enough as SEMO men fall to Little Rock in 73-71 thriller
Da’Kariya Jackson wasn’t enrolled anywhere during the fall. Now she’s starring at SEMO
SportsJan. 15
Da’Kariya Jackson wasn’t enrolled anywhere during the fall. Now she’s starring at SEMO
Meet Kayleigh Milam: Jackson girls' wrestling’s next big thing
SportsJan. 14
Meet Kayleigh Milam: Jackson girls' wrestling’s next big thing
Roundup: Saxony falls in Chester tourney, Oak Ridge advances in BCS
SportsJan. 14
Roundup: Saxony falls in Chester tourney, Oak Ridge advances in BCS
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy