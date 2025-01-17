Jackson continues win streak over Cape Central

The Jackson Indians girls basketball team defeated the Cape Central Tigers 64-36 on Thursday at the Jackson High School Event Center.
The Indians have bested the Tigers in the last 19 matchups, a streak dating back to December 20, 2012, when Central defeated Jackson in the Holiday Tournament.
2025’s game was close for about three minutes before back-to-back triples from Camryn Alsdorf, a layup from Emmy Gross and another three from Kate Deck gave the Indians an 11-6 lead they never relinquished.
Jackson dominated all night with a stout press defense allowing Central to get no offense going while the Indians got every shot they wanted at any time.
Jackson head coach Angela Fulton said she was pleased with the effort shown by her team.
“I thought they were on all cylinders. I thought everybody came in and did a phenomenal job,” Fulton said “We gave everything we had, so the effort was definitely there for our team.”
The Indians are a Class 6 team, so they will face tougher opponents down the stretch of the season and into the postseason.
Jackson starts with Park Hills Central this Saturday at the Lady Indians Showcase. The Rebels are coming off a 2023-24 season where they finished second in Class 4.
Fulton said this would be a good test for her team to gauge where they are.
“We have to take things one day at a time. We’ll focus on Park Hills on Saturday. They’re a very, very good team,” Fulton said. “It’s going to be good for us to get a good look and see what things we really have to key in on and work on. At the end of the day, we want to get better and those are the teams we have to play to do that.”
Jackson and Central will both play in the Lady Indians Showcase on Saturday along with Delta, Dexter, Neelyville and Saxony Lutheran rounding out the local participants. Games start at 10:30 a.m. with Delta taking on Dexter.
