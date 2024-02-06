Half the local high school football teams enjoyed a week off, while the other half advanced through the first round of the MSHSAA playoffs.

With six teams playing games Friday including four at home, it truly now feels like the playoffs. For everyone outside of Chaffee and St. Vincent, the winner of Friday's games will move on and play for a district championship.

Class 6 District 1: Lindbergh at Jackson

After once dominating the SEMO Conference, the Jackson Indians enjoyed the bye week and awaited their challenger in the Class 6 District 1 semifinals. Jackson will take on a Lindbergh team fresh off a 35-0 victory over Fox.

It is an interesting matchup for multiple reasons. First, the team that has not lost at home faces a team that has not lost on the road. While Jackson's home games have been limited to three, the Indians have won them all by a combined score of 149-51.

This is also an interesting matchup between a seemingly unstoppable offensive force and an unmovable defensive unit. The Indians average 40.4 points per game on offense, led by the running back duo of Jaylon Hampton and Zach Crump, who combined to score 26 touchdowns on the ground. On the other side, Lindbergh allows just 15.4 points per game.

If Jackson wins, the Indians will likely return to Seckman for a rematch of last year's district final.

Class 5 District 1: Poplar Bluff at Cape Central

Cape Central has made the past two Class 5 semifinals riding the same schedule with the same results. This time around, the Tigers took advantage of a schedule with six home games and dominated the competition with an offense that averages 43.1 points per game and a defense that allows only 11.3 points, with four shutouts.

Zai’Aire Thomas dominated Webster Groves last week with 214 yards and three touchdowns to improve his season numbers to 1,065 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. He's been a key weapon in the passing game with 11 receiving touchdowns.

The Tigers dominated the Poplar Bluff Mules 49-6 on the road earlier this season. There's no reason to believe they won't make it to the district championship game again. However, all five of Poplar Bluff's wins came on the road.

Class 4 District 1: Hillsboro at Perryville

Perryville won a district playoff game for the first time since head coach Brent Roth was a player on the team. The Pirates also have won as many games this season as Roth's first three years combined.

On Friday, the Pirates host Hillsboro, a team that finished last season in the state championship game, led by senior quarterback Preston Brown, the younger brother of Southeast Missouri State running back Peyton Brown. Unfortunately for the Hawks, Brown's season ended early because of a hand injury, leaving them vulnerable on the road against a Perryville defense that allows an average of 16.9 points per game.