Half the local high school football teams enjoyed a week off, while the other half advanced through the first round of the MSHSAA playoffs.
With six teams playing games Friday including four at home, it truly now feels like the playoffs. For everyone outside of Chaffee and St. Vincent, the winner of Friday's games will move on and play for a district championship.
After once dominating the SEMO Conference, the Jackson Indians enjoyed the bye week and awaited their challenger in the Class 6 District 1 semifinals. Jackson will take on a Lindbergh team fresh off a 35-0 victory over Fox.
It is an interesting matchup for multiple reasons. First, the team that has not lost at home faces a team that has not lost on the road. While Jackson's home games have been limited to three, the Indians have won them all by a combined score of 149-51.
This is also an interesting matchup between a seemingly unstoppable offensive force and an unmovable defensive unit. The Indians average 40.4 points per game on offense, led by the running back duo of Jaylon Hampton and Zach Crump, who combined to score 26 touchdowns on the ground. On the other side, Lindbergh allows just 15.4 points per game.
If Jackson wins, the Indians will likely return to Seckman for a rematch of last year's district final.
Cape Central has made the past two Class 5 semifinals riding the same schedule with the same results. This time around, the Tigers took advantage of a schedule with six home games and dominated the competition with an offense that averages 43.1 points per game and a defense that allows only 11.3 points, with four shutouts.
Zai’Aire Thomas dominated Webster Groves last week with 214 yards and three touchdowns to improve his season numbers to 1,065 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. He's been a key weapon in the passing game with 11 receiving touchdowns.
The Tigers dominated the Poplar Bluff Mules 49-6 on the road earlier this season. There's no reason to believe they won't make it to the district championship game again. However, all five of Poplar Bluff's wins came on the road.
Perryville won a district playoff game for the first time since head coach Brent Roth was a player on the team. The Pirates also have won as many games this season as Roth's first three years combined.
On Friday, the Pirates host Hillsboro, a team that finished last season in the state championship game, led by senior quarterback Preston Brown, the younger brother of Southeast Missouri State running back Peyton Brown. Unfortunately for the Hawks, Brown's season ended early because of a hand injury, leaving them vulnerable on the road against a Perryville defense that allows an average of 16.9 points per game.
Junior defensive end Drew Leuckel led the Pirates in grounding the Windsor Owls with 22 tackles and one sack in a 26-8 drubbing. The Perryville offense is led by junior workhorse running back Barrett Wheeler, who is among the area's elite with 20 rushing touchdowns.
A win for the Pirates will advance them to the Class 4 District 1 championship game, likely on the road against top-seeded Festus, who hosts North County this week.
In a week of predictable finishes, the Kelly Hawks stole the show and defeated New Madrid County Central 34-12 to advance to the Class 2 District 1 semifinals.
Led by their seniors, the Hawks have won three straight games and clinched their seventh straight five-win season. Grant Burleson remains the top receiver in the SEMO Conference after hauling in 125 yards and a touchdown to add his season total to 853 yards and nine scores. Skylar Still, who had been inconsistent at the start of the season, has been a much better passer during this stretch and brought his stats up to 1,218 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
Kelly travels to Ste. Genevieve to take on Class 2 juggernaut Valle Catholic with a trip to the district title game. The Warriors have played in 20 state championship games and won 15. Coming off a Class 2 title game appearance, the Warriors have lost just one game (to undefeated St. Vincent) and dominated the competition, averaging 45 points per game on offense and allowing 12.4 points on defense.
This seems like the end of the road for Kelly, but if the Hawks can somehow pull off another upset, then the sky is the limit.
St. Vincent and Chaffee enter the Class 1 District 1 playoffs at the opposite ends of the spectrum.
The Indians come into their matchup as the top seed with a 9-0 record, including a convincing road win at Valle Catholic. Nick Buchheit is the area's top passer with 2,336 yards and 29 touchdowns, with receivers John Schwartz and Max Wheeler combining for 1,263 yards and 15 touchdowns. Jake Seabaugh proved to be a viable third option with seven receiving touchdowns of his own. Carson House leads a St. Vincent defense that allows an average of 14.6 points per game.
The Indians take on a Louisiana team that went 0-9 in the regular season, but won its first game of the season against Veritas Christian, a team responsible for three teams in the district getting their first win. This game will likely be over by halftime, and will likely set up a semifinal matchup with either Hayti or Van-Far.
Chaffee is one of those teams that defeated Veritas Christian for its only win of the season. There was momentum for the Red Devils after that win, but they fell off after a competitive 3 1/2 quarters against Scott City and a 48-0 home drubbing against Kelly in the regular-season finale.
Chaffee faces Charleston for the second time this season. The Blue Jays defeated the Red Devils 38-0 on Sept. 6 in Chaffee. A similar outcome can be expected.
Ty Atkins has the opportunity to add to his season sack total of 12, which is among the highest in Southeast Missouri.
Predictions: Look for Jackson, Cape Central, Perryville and St. Vincent to win Friday.
