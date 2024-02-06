All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 27, 2024

Fowler's clutch performance lifts Chaffee over Oran in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament opener

Chaffee's Nolan Fowler shines with a career-high 22 points, ending a 16-game losing streak against Oran with a 39-34 victory. The Red Devils advance in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Chaffee’s Nolan Fowler drives toward the basket against Oran in the first round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. 
Chaffee’s Nolan Fowler drives toward the basket against Oran in the first round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

Chaffee capped the opening slate of games of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament with a 39-34 win over Oran on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.

For the No. 9 seed Red Devils, the win snapped a 16-game losing streak against the No. 8 Eagles.

Nolan Fowler scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Red Devils to their first win in the tournament opener since 2018. The sophomore guard chose the biggest stage to have his biggest game.

“It felt good to come out here for everybody on the big court and play,” Fowler said. “I got to play with my friends. The pick-and-roll helped me a lot.”

Chaffee took an early lead with Fowler scoring half of the Red Devils’ first-quarter points, leading to a 10-6 lead. He continued to be a key offensive contributor by scoring seven of Chaffee’s 13 second-quarter points, entering halftime with a 23-16 lead.

Chaffee continued to rely on Fowler’s hot hand in the third quarter, but Oran was beginning to truly make chase. Led by junior Cole Diebold’s 10 second-half points, the Eagles outscored the Red Devils 10-9 in the third quarter and 8-7 in the fourth.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Eagles were closing in on the Red Devils in the final minutes of the game. The rally was thwarted as Chaffee made five of its eight free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter, including a perfect 2 of 2 from Fowler, which were his only points in the final period.

Seven of Fowler’s 22 points came from the charity stripe.

“They were stressful, but I work on them a lot,” Fowler said about free throws. “It’s no big problem when I work on them a lot.”

Diebold scored 12 total points to lead Oran, while Carson Kern added nine points. The Eagles will play No. 16 seed Oak Ridge in the consolation quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27.

Chaffee will take on top-seeded Jackson in the quarterfinal round at 4:30 p.m. Friday. A win will have the Red Devils playing in the semifinals, but a loss will drop them to the fifth-place bracket.

“We just got to keep playing as a team and I think we can keep going,” Fowler said.

Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 27
Bell City edges Meadow Heights in Christmas tournament opene...
SportsDec. 27
Woodland dominates Leopold in Southeast Missourian Christmas...
SportsDec. 27
Scott City’s size, speed too much for Kelly in first-round a...
SportsDec. 26
Notre Dame uses height advantage to overpower Delta in first...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Charleston coasts by Scott County Central 76-45 in Southeast Missourian Tournament
SportsDec. 26
Charleston coasts by Scott County Central 76-45 in Southeast Missourian Tournament
Edwards,Mills lead Cape Central's charge in Southeast Missourian Tournament opener
SportsDec. 26
Edwards,Mills lead Cape Central's charge in Southeast Missourian Tournament opener
Deck drops 22, top-seeded Jackson downs Oak Ridge 82-20 in Christmas Tournament opener
SportsDec. 26
Deck drops 22, top-seeded Jackson downs Oak Ridge 82-20 in Christmas Tournament opener
Mahomes throws 3 TDs as Chiefs clinch AFC's top seed by breezing past the skidding Steelers 29-10
SportsDec. 25
Mahomes throws 3 TDs as Chiefs clinch AFC's top seed by breezing past the skidding Steelers 29-10
St. Louis Battlehawks have the quarterbacks to compete in 2025
SportsDec. 24
St. Louis Battlehawks have the quarterbacks to compete in 2025
What to look forward to in the 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament
SportsDec. 24
What to look forward to in the 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament
From retirement to resurgence: Ken Elfrink leads Chaffee girls basketball to Class 2 rankings in first month
SportsDec. 24
From retirement to resurgence: Ken Elfrink leads Chaffee girls basketball to Class 2 rankings in first month
Redhawks women's basketball team crushes Cougars for first OVC win
SportsDec. 22
Redhawks women's basketball team crushes Cougars for first OVC win
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy