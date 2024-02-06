All sections
SportsSeptember 14, 2002

First-quarter touchdown sets tone in Jackson loss

ROCKWOOD, Mo. -- The tough start to Jackson High School's football season continued Friday night as the Indians were blanked 18-0 by Rockwood Summit. Jackson, which lost to Sikeston in last week's opener, fell to 0-2. Summit improved to 1-1. "They totally outplayed us. It's very disappointing," Jackson coach Carl Gross said. "We came out totally flat, with no emotion. Maybe I left it on the practice field this week. Maybe we went too hard and too long."...

Southeast Missourian

ROCKWOOD, Mo. -- The tough start to Jackson High School's football season continued Friday night as the Indians were blanked 18-0 by Rockwood Summit.

Jackson, which lost to Sikeston in last week's opener, fell to 0-2. Summit improved to 1-1.

"They totally outplayed us. It's very disappointing," Jackson coach Carl Gross said. "We came out totally flat, with no emotion. Maybe I left it on the practice field this week. Maybe we went too hard and too long."

The Indians hammered the Falcons 31-6 in a first-round playoff game last year but Summit gained a measure of revenge Friday.

On the second play of the game, the Falcons broke on top for good as quarterback John Allman scored on a 72-yard run. The extra point failed.

Summit made it 8-0 later in the first quarter on a safety.

With just over three minutes left before halftime, Summit tailback Alister Bell scored on a 48-yard run and Nick Karll booted the extra point, putting the Falcons ahead 15-0 at the intermission.

Karll tacked on a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to round out the night's scoring.

The Falcons rushed for 288 yards, led by Bell with 148 yards on 16 carries. Summit attempted just four passes.

Jackson rushed for 161 yards. Jason Meystedt gained 90 yards on 23 carries and Justin Rollet added 70 yards on eight attempts. But quarterback Tyler Profilet completed just three of 21 passes for 30 yards, with two interceptions.

The Indians return to the St. Louis area next week to take on Pattonville.

High School Sports
