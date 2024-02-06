First-quarter touchdown sets tone in Jackson loss

ROCKWOOD, Mo. -- The tough start to Jackson High School's football season continued Friday night as the Indians were blanked 18-0 by Rockwood Summit.

Jackson, which lost to Sikeston in last week's opener, fell to 0-2. Summit improved to 1-1.

"They totally outplayed us. It's very disappointing," Jackson coach Carl Gross said. "We came out totally flat, with no emotion. Maybe I left it on the practice field this week. Maybe we went too hard and too long."

The Indians hammered the Falcons 31-6 in a first-round playoff game last year but Summit gained a measure of revenge Friday.

On the second play of the game, the Falcons broke on top for good as quarterback John Allman scored on a 72-yard run. The extra point failed.