Farmington hires Eckley, setting up conference rivalry with Jackson

Sources can confirm that Brent Eckley, the former Jackson High School football coach that led the Indians to their first-ever state championship, has officially agreed to become the next head coach at Farmington High School.

The Black Knights, out of Farmington, Missouri, are longtime rivals of the Indians, having contested the SEMO North alongside Jackson for over 15 years as the two sides play annually in conference play, along with having shared a district in the past.

Eckley, departing the Jackson program in early 2023, is a Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame entrant. His 102-27 record with the Indians placed him third in all-time coaching wins at Jackson High School.

Of those 27 losses, only four came in SEMO North play, and Farmington never once nicked Eckley’s Indians despite coming in on a four-year winning streak against the Van Hitt-led squad between 2008 and 2011.