Farmington hires Eckley, setting up conference rivalry with Jackson

Sources can confirm that Brent Eckley, the former Jackson High School football coach that led the Indians to their first-ever state championship, has officially agreed to become the next head coach at Farmington High School.
The Black Knights, out of Farmington, Missouri, are longtime rivals of the Indians, having contested the SEMO North alongside Jackson for over 15 years as the two sides play annually in conference play, along with having shared a district in the past.
Eckley, departing the Jackson program in early 2023, is a Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame entrant. His 102-27 record with the Indians placed him third in all-time coaching wins at Jackson High School.
Of those 27 losses, only four came in SEMO North play, and Farmington never once nicked Eckley’s Indians despite coming in on a four-year winning streak against the Van Hitt-led squad between 2008 and 2011.
Joining the team following a six-win span over three years leading into the 2012 season, Eckley’s immediate impact led Jackson to two quarterfinals in three years and soon after, the Indians set their sights even higher as they broke through to win the 2020 MSHSAA Class 5 state championship.
During his time at Jackson, the Indians ventured to two state championship games, winning one, a semifinal, three quarterfinals and six overall district titles at the MSHSAA Class 5 level.
While at Jackson, Eckley received the SEMO North Coach of the Year Award on seven different occasions in just 11 seasons, a nice pairing with his 2020 Class 5 Coach of the Year moniker.
After leaving Jackson in 2023, Eckley made his way down to Springdale, Arkansas, where he coached the Har-Ber Wildcats for the past two seasons. Unfortunately, the 7A ‘Cats only mustered up a 4-18 record during his stay in the Natural State, and now he makes his return trip to Southeast Missouri.
Jackson travels to Farmington this upcoming fall, with a Sept. 19, 2025 kickoff at H.C. Haile Stadium. The Indians have won their past 14 games against the Knights.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.