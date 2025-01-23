All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsJanuary 23, 2025

Farmington hires Eckley, setting up conference rivalry with Jackson

Brent Eckley, former Jackson High coach and state champion, takes the helm at Farmington High, intensifying their conference rivalry. Eckley's impressive record and past success set the stage for an exciting season.

Cole Lee
Jackson head coach Brent Eckley adjusts his headset during a game against Cape Central on Friday, September 7, 2018 at Cape Girardeau Central High School.
Jackson head coach Brent Eckley adjusts his headset during a game against Cape Central on Friday, September 7, 2018 at Cape Girardeau Central High School.Ben Matthews ~ Missourian Archive

Sources can confirm that Brent Eckley, the former Jackson High School football coach that led the Indians to their first-ever state championship, has officially agreed to become the next head coach at Farmington High School.

The Black Knights, out of Farmington, Missouri, are longtime rivals of the Indians, having contested the SEMO North alongside Jackson for over 15 years as the two sides play annually in conference play, along with having shared a district in the past.

Eckley, departing the Jackson program in early 2023, is a Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame entrant. His 102-27 record with the Indians placed him third in all-time coaching wins at Jackson High School.

Of those 27 losses, only four came in SEMO North play, and Farmington never once nicked Eckley’s Indians despite coming in on a four-year winning streak against the Van Hitt-led squad between 2008 and 2011.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Joining the team following a six-win span over three years leading into the 2012 season, Eckley’s immediate impact led Jackson to two quarterfinals in three years and soon after, the Indians set their sights even higher as they broke through to win the 2020 MSHSAA Class 5 state championship.

During his time at Jackson, the Indians ventured to two state championship games, winning one, a semifinal, three quarterfinals and six overall district titles at the MSHSAA Class 5 level.

While at Jackson, Eckley received the SEMO North Coach of the Year Award on seven different occasions in just 11 seasons, a nice pairing with his 2020 Class 5 Coach of the Year moniker.

After leaving Jackson in 2023, Eckley made his way down to Springdale, Arkansas, where he coached the Har-Ber Wildcats for the past two seasons. Unfortunately, the 7A ‘Cats only mustered up a 4-18 record during his stay in the Natural State, and now he makes his return trip to Southeast Missouri.

Jackson travels to Farmington this upcoming fall, with a Sept. 19, 2025 kickoff at H.C. Haile Stadium. The Indians have won their past 14 games against the Knights.

Story Tags
High School Sports
Advertisement
Related
SportsJan. 23
SEMO women take on Lindenwood on Thursday, Western Illinois ...
SportsJan. 23
SEMO men’s squad challenges Lindenwood, WIU in final two leg...
SportsJan. 23
Oak Ridge gets big district win over Scott County Central
SportsJan. 23
Meadow Heights edges Leopold in double overtime

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Caravan Cardinals take different paths to big leagues
SportsJan. 22
Caravan Cardinals take different paths to big leagues
Southeast Missouri State appoints John Klein as new women's soccer head coach
SportsJan. 22
Southeast Missouri State appoints John Klein as new women's soccer head coach
Kobe Watson reaches 1,000-point club as Scott City dominates Advance
SportsJan. 22
Kobe Watson reaches 1,000-point club as Scott City dominates Advance
Deck joins 1,000-point club as Jackson cruises past Poplar Bluff 58-47
SportsJan. 22
Deck joins 1,000-point club as Jackson cruises past Poplar Bluff 58-47
Roundup: Delta's defense stifles Saxony Lutheran in road win
SportsJan. 22
Roundup: Delta's defense stifles Saxony Lutheran in road win
Delta's resilience shines through in comeback win over Woodland
SportsJan. 21
Delta's resilience shines through in comeback win over Woodland
Doniphan's defensive prowess leads to vengeful victory over Notre Dame
SportsJan. 21
Doniphan's defensive prowess leads to vengeful victory over Notre Dame
Edwards’ buzzer-beater leads Cape Central past Scott City in 53-51 thriller
SportsJan. 21
Edwards’ buzzer-beater leads Cape Central past Scott City in 53-51 thriller
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy