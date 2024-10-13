Paxton DeLaurent’s journey to becoming Southeast Missouri State’s all-time leading passer in yards (6,563) and touchdowns (50), helped him set both records Saturday, Oct. 12, during a 34-3 win over Tennessee Tech and has resembled the original Star Wars trilogy.

DeLaurent provided the Redhawks with a new hope in 2022, his first year as a Division I quarterback. The Central Methodist transfer led the Redhawks to their first OVC championship and FCS playoff appearance since 2019, while his stats were among SEMO’s single-season leaders in passing yards (fourth, 2,684), pass completions (fifth, 210), pass completion percentage (61%., eighth), pass attempts (eighth, 344) and passing touchdowns (fourth, 19).

However, in 2023, the competition struck back. The Redhawks finished 4-7, and DeLaurent missed the final third of the season with a shoulder injury. He finished with 1,608 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions in six games.

This season is the return of the Redhawks. SEMO dominated in its first appearance on ESPN, took back the wheel in a landslide win over Southern Illinois and has risen to No. 8 in both the FCS media and coaches poll.

All the while DeLaurent is performing like one of the best quarterbacks in all of FCS. In seven games, he has thrown for 2,087 yards (third in FCS) and 20 touchdowns (first in FCS) with six interceptions.

DeLaurent threw for a career-high 418 yards against Tennessee Tech to get both school records. Despite the high volume of passing plays, it was the first time in his career he had thrown for over 400 yards in a game.

“It's super cool to be the all-time record holder in touchdowns and yards,” DeLaurent said. “It's something you always dream about. I know when I got to college, I put down goals like that and to achieve things and to see it happen is a great blessing.”

DeLaurent mentioned the many teammates he had along the way at SEMO, from the five-year guardians on the offensive line to current Dallas Cowboys receiver Ryan Flournoy to the current group of wide receivers who are all sharing in the success.

“Most importantly, it's about this team and the guys that are doing it, and the ability to keep playing,” DeLaurent said. “I really feel like God is here with us and he's going to keep letting me go forward and lead this team.”

Faith has been the backbone of DeLaurent's growth as a quarterback and leader. In an earlier conversation with him leading up to the beginning of the season, continuing the faith was the top lesson he learned after enduring a season of adversity last year.