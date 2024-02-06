Before he began his first full season as the starting quarterback for the Jackson Indians, Drew Parsons got some sound advice from his coaching staff.

The tip that most stood out came from second-year head coach Ryan Nesbitt and quarterbacks coach Cooper Callis, who told him to “take a deep breath, slow the game down and just play football.”

Parsons heeded that mantra on Friday night in the biggest game of his high school football career as the junior led the Indians to a dominant 42-6 win of overmatched Cape Central on the road at Tigers Stadium.

“It was a really great win,” said Parsons, who celebrated his 17th birthday with the victory. “We knew that we had to come in and just go after these guys. They were a really good team leading up, and were 5-0 obviously. We just wanted to show up and play our game.”

With much anticipation leading up to the SEMO North showdown, Jackson continued to make one of the Bootheel’s top high school football rivalries a one-sided series with little suspense.

It was Parsons’ first taste of the rivalry under center, as he finished 14 for 17 passing on 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also showed a dash of his dual-threat ability, rushing for over 60 yards on six carries.

Nesbitt said afterward that he liked the way his team has battled adversity up to this point in the season, and Parsons’ poise was a textbook example of that.

“I told them after the game that football requires tough-minded people,” Nesbitt said. “It's a tough sport. It’s been a tough start to the year and I’m just proud of our resilience, our grit, and to come out, put one together and win emphatically.

“For Drew, I thought he competed and played hard. I'm just proud of him and his maturation. Because, like I said, playing football is hard, and playing quarterback at Jackson is difficult. He’s doing a nice job.”

Jackson (4-2, 3-0 in SEMO North) clinched the conference title after defeating Cape Central for the ninth year in-a-row. It was also the Indians’ 28th straight conference victory.

Nesbitt gives credit to the program’s consistency.

“These kids work at it year round — weight room, running, lifting, throwing,” he said. “So, Jackson football's been good well before I got here, and it'll be good well after I'm gone. It’s just a blessing to be the coach.”

The Tigers (5-1, 2-1 in SEMO North) will have to reset with three games remaining in the regular season after head coach Kent Gibbs fell to 0-5 in the rivalry, and the program lost to Jackson for the 11th time in 13 years.