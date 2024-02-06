Despite sick players, Chaffee takes care of Oak Ridge on the road

The game was 8-8 late in the first when Chaffee went on an 8-2 run to lead 16-10 after one. Oak Ridge shrank the lead to one, but again, Chaffee went on a run to maintain a six-point lead at the half.

The Red Devils amped up in the second half, scoring bucket after bucket in transition while the Jays struggled to get any offense going or grab many rebounds. Chaffee ran away with it to get the 15-point victory.

Govreau gave credit to Oak Ridge for making his team earn the win.

“Give them credit, playing a homecoming game on your home floor, playing confidently. I saw our kids just keep grinding it out on defense,” Govreau said. “I thought if we got rebounds we could get out in transition on them a little bit, which we kind of got. We got the game going a little faster there in the third quarter, and got some layups which kind of sparked our run.”

Chaffee travels to take on Leopold on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. while Oak Ridge heads to Oran at the same time.