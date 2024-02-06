Delta's resilience shines through in comeback win over Woodland

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — It’s not often the start that counts but rather how a team finishes.

Woodland jumped to an early 12-3 lead but saw that edge quickly evaporate on its way to a 59-48 home defeat to Delta on Monday, Jan. 20, in Marble Hill.

The Cardinals were within three after both the first quarter (19-16) and halftime (28-25) but just couldn’t find a way to push through and take a second-half lead. The Cats lead was 48-35 entering the final quarter.

“Delta keeps coming at you, they’re a very good team,” said Woodland coach Paul Lynch after the game. “We have not really played much in the last month because of the snow, being out of school, and different out-of-school activities, and our conditioning is really showing now. We battled. We did some good things. They kept coming at us, they made more plays than we made tonight.”

Sophomore Addy Massa contributed 15 points to pace the Cardinals. Senior teammate Tallie Johnson added 14 points while senior Mallary Barks scored nine points. Ella Cook collected eight while Maci McIntyre made a fourth-quarter field goal prior to fouling out in the closing minute.

Delta’s Lilli Boitnott led all scorers with 21 points while teammate Jade Berry contributed 13 points.

Early in the third quarter, a quick basket by the Cats pushed their lead to 30-25 and prompted a full timeout from Lynch.

“Don’t be afraid to win,” Lynch told his players during a timeout. “Compete, compete, don’t get outworked.”

Consecutive baskets by Johnson moments after that stoppage got the Cardinals within 30-29. This stretch also included Woodland turning over Delta with a five-second count.