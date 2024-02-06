All sections
SportsJanuary 21, 2025

Delta's resilience shines through in comeback win over Woodland

Delta's strong finish secures a 59-48 comeback win over Woodland, overcoming an early deficit. Lilli Boitnott leads with 21 points, as Woodland struggles with free throws and fatigue. Delta improves to 10-2.

Daniel Winningham avatar
Daniel Winningham
Woodland sophomore Addy Massa (14) and Tallie Johnson, fourth from right, watch a free throw attempt by senior Mallary Barks (13) against Delta Jan. 20. Delta defeated Woodland 59-48.
Woodland sophomore Addy Massa (14) and Tallie Johnson, fourth from right, watch a free throw attempt by senior Mallary Barks (13) against Delta Jan. 20. Delta defeated Woodland 59-48.Daniel Winningham ~ Banner Press

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — It’s not often the start that counts but rather how a team finishes.

Woodland jumped to an early 12-3 lead but saw that edge quickly evaporate on its way to a 59-48 home defeat to Delta on Monday, Jan. 20, in Marble Hill.

The Cardinals were within three after both the first quarter (19-16) and halftime (28-25) but just couldn’t find a way to push through and take a second-half lead. The Cats lead was 48-35 entering the final quarter.

“Delta keeps coming at you, they’re a very good team,”  said Woodland coach Paul Lynch after the game. “We have not really played much in the last month because of the snow, being out of school, and different out-of-school activities, and our conditioning is really showing now. We battled. We did some good things. They kept coming at us, they made more plays than we made tonight.”

Sophomore Addy Massa contributed 15 points to pace the Cardinals. Senior teammate Tallie Johnson added 14 points while senior Mallary Barks scored nine points. Ella Cook collected eight while Maci McIntyre made a fourth-quarter field goal prior to fouling out in the closing minute.

Delta’s Lilli Boitnott led all scorers with 21 points while teammate Jade Berry contributed 13 points.

Early in the third quarter, a quick basket by the Cats pushed their lead to 30-25 and prompted a full timeout from Lynch.

“Don’t be afraid to win,” Lynch told his players during a timeout. “Compete, compete, don’t get outworked.”

Consecutive baskets by Johnson moments after that stoppage got the Cardinals within 30-29. This stretch also included Woodland turning over Delta with a five-second count.

But Delta quickly got a pair of shots from Boitnott, including a 3-pointer, to take a 35-29 lead.

Massa’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to just 38-35, but Woodland missed its last six shots of the third quarter, missing several chances to get closer.

The Cardinals were within five on two occasions early in the fourth, at 46-41, following a basket by Johnson with 5:31 remaining and also 48-43 after another field goal from Johnson with 4:10 to go.

The Cats went on a 7-1 run to push its lead to 55-44. This scoring surge concluded with a three-point play from Boitnott.

Woodland was just 6-for-14 at the foul line.

“They don’t win all the games, but they win the close ones,” Lynch said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t shot free throws very well lately. That’s part fatigue, that’s part concentration. You’ve got to give Delta credit.”

Delta didn’t fare that much better at the foul line, finishing 12-for-23, but it didn’t matter.

Delta defeated Woodland 66-54 on Dec. 9 in the Chaffee Invitational and 77-46 in the FSCB SEMO Christmas Tournament. “This was a lot closer game than the first two times,” Lynch said. “There are things we can learn from tonight to hopefully make us better.”

Woodland (7-5) travels to Dexter on Thursday, Jan. 23, and is at Puxico on Monday, Jan. 27. Both games tip at 6 p.m. Delta improved to 10-2 overall with the road victory.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

