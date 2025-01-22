Delta uses tough defense to get by Saxony Lutheran

The Delta Bobcats boys basketball team defeated the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders 66-54 on Tuesday at Saxony Lutheran High School.

Delta, led by Bryce Cox with 19 points, used a balanced offense and tough defense to win on the road against a bigger school, both physically and in enrollment.

Isaiah Berry and Ryan Jeffries each scored in double figures for the Bobcats with 18 and 13, respectively. Owen Buchheit led the way for the Crusaders with 20.

The first half was all Delta with many points off Crusader turnovers as the Bobcats got in the passing lanes and stole the ball.

On set offensive plays the Crusaders could not keep up with the speed of which Delta was passing, allowing easy buckets.

Bobcats head coach Toby Heeb said his team played a better first half and did just enough in the second to win.