SportsJanuary 22, 2025

Delta uses tough defense to get by Saxony Lutheran

Justin Trovillion
story image illustation

The Delta Bobcats boys basketball team defeated the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders 66-54 on Tuesday at Saxony Lutheran High School.

Delta, led by Bryce Cox with 19 points, used a balanced offense and tough defense to win on the road against a bigger school, both physically and in enrollment.

Isaiah Berry and Ryan Jeffries each scored in double figures for the Bobcats with 18 and 13, respectively. Owen Buchheit led the way for the Crusaders with 20.

The first half was all Delta with many points off Crusader turnovers as the Bobcats got in the passing lanes and stole the ball.

On set offensive plays the Crusaders could not keep up with the speed of which Delta was passing, allowing easy buckets.

Bobcats head coach Toby Heeb said his team played a better first half and did just enough in the second to win.

“We switched from a man to a 2-2-1 press somewhere in the first quarter, and it kind of helped us get out and get some easy buckets. It threw their offense off, I feel like a little bit,” Heeb said. “In the second half, we came out, we tried to do a couple things, but we were just a little flat, and then they made a big run on us. I thought we held our heads down for a minute, but eventually, we picked them back up and kept on playing.”

Saxony began the second half on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to four but foul trouble for Buchheit forced him to stay on the bench for a long period. The Crusaders could not be as efficient without him and Delta took advantage.

The Bobcats finished the third on a 7-0 run and cruised through the fourth with little to no drama.

Heeb said his team did a good job of staying the course and not laying down after the Saxony run.

“I think we showed some mental toughness. This happens to us a lot where a big run comes in, the game gets closer, or it's tied up,” Heeb said. “Normally, it doesn't end up going our way. Tonight the boys showed mental toughness, they just stepped up and made plays.”

Delta next hosts Hayti on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. while Saxony Lutheran hosts St. Pius X on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

