Delta flies by Woodland in Holiday Classic third-place rematch

It felt like Jade Berry just couldn’t miss, and her sharpshooting efforts guided Delta to a definitive 77-46 victory over Woodland to claim the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic third-place title on Friday night in dominant fashion.

The classic Delta formula: Turn you over, get transition buckets, the works – but the shooting efforts were a quintessential part of the victory, led by an all-out effort from the senior point guard who just never relented.

Finishing the Holiday Classic on a high note after a large loss in the semifinals, it’s a fine finish for a Delta squad that’s quite familiar with high-ranking finishes as one of the recent anchor squads at the Show Me Center.

“Tonight, I thought we just kept pushing,” Ladycats coach David Heeb said. “Really give a lot of credit to the kids that are coming off of our bench.

“Cheyenne Welker and Trena Crowden and Emma Walter, when they come in the game, they're giving us so much. We only have eight players, but it's like we have eight starters.”

In a rematch of a game Delta won 56-44 back in the Lady Devils Invitational, the rematch panned out well in favor of the Ladycats as they pieced together a four-quarter effort worthy of a third-place berth.

Heeb insists it was part of the gameplan, but Cardinals coach Paul Lynch chalked it up to some off-court issues that Woodland had to address for the program.

“Our team got hit with a little adversity before the game, which kind of affected our overall team,” Lynch said. “Not to make excuses. Delta's good, it was hard for our kids to focus tonight. Much more important things going on besides basketball.”