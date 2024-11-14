Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball coach Brad Korn said leading up to Wednesday’s home opener that starting the season at Bradley and Vanderbilt exposed the Redhawks’ early weaknesses.

The Redhawks took out a week's worth of frustration with a landslide victory over NAIA member Crowley’s Ridge 93-38 on Nov. 13 at the Show Me Center.

“I see an improvement in communication on the floor, off the court,” SEMO guard Damarion Walkup said. “We know that even down the road, we’re going to be a better team.”

Walkup didn’t start the game, but finished with a game-high 23 points off the bench for the Redhawks.

“Hats off to my teammates for being aggressive and getting me the ball when I’m open,” Walkup said.

Walkup shot 8 of 14 from the field and 4 for 10 from the 3-point line. Overall, the Redhawks shot 11 of 35 from beyond the arc.