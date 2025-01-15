The first three-game homestand of 2025 at Southeast Missouri State featured a rarity in college basketball.

Reinforcements.

Thursday-Tuesday, Jan. 9-14, weren’t merely Da’Kariya Jackson’s first three games of the season. They were her first as a Redhawk.

And Jackson wasn’t merely an addition to the SEMO roster. She has been their best player.

"Hooping is like a lifestyle for me," said Jackson after her SEMO debut on Tuesday. "It’s just a normal thing I do.”

Jackson surprised the crowd with 15 points against Southern Indiana on Jan. 9. and 20 points against Morehead State on Jan.11. She scored 15 points with a team-high nine rebounds and four assists in the Redhawks’ 67-63 loss against Little Rock on Tuesday.

Zoe Best led the Redhawks with 20 points and she alongside Jackson made a combined 14-of-29 from the field and made all six of the Redhawks’ three-pointers. Best has long been the top scorer on the team but the addition of Jackson completes the duo.

“I feel like the weight is off my shoulders and off the team’s shoulders,” Best said. “Her energy is different. Everything about her game is different. She is a three-level scorer. She can do anything.

“Having her on the team has done nothing but help us because whatever position we were lacking, we have that now.”

Facing a double-digit deficit at halftime against MSU, Jackson led SEMO to a second-half rally with eight third-quarter points and a game-tying three-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter of that game. She also took the same amount of three-point shots as Best in her SEMO debut against USI.

"I think she trusts me and I thank [SEMO head coach Briley Palmer] every day for the opportunity she gives me," Jackson said. "Her trust in me is up high, so I try to live to that standard because we got each other back."