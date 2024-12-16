COLUMN: St. Vincent's 99-point win a once in a lifetime anomaly

St. Vincent's 102-3 win over Meridian High School of Illinois in the first round of the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic on Saturday, Dec. 14, was a one-in-a-lifetime combination of excellence and incompetence.

The governing body could not put any mechanism to prevent such an outcome because there is simply no way of predicting the mere possibility of a 102-0 run at any point in the game.

St. Vincent shot 34 three-pointers almost out of mercy in the second half because the Indians simply walking to the basket with a layup after layup may be an even worse visual. They accidentally made 16 of them to put them within a point of winning by exactly 100 points.

The Lady Indians shuffled their lineups throughout the game to make sure everyone on the bench saw the court for a meaningful amount of minutes.

In a way, you can't really fault the players for simply playing the game the way they've been taught to play. It's a Class 2 contender looking to return to the state tournament after taking a step back last year.

Head coach Mel Kirn is not like Delta head coach David Heeb, who intensely coaches his team until the final whistle regardless of the size of the lead. He has long appeared to let his players play the game the way they've practiced.

And play the way they have.

"We've been putting in a lot of hard work in practice and it's definitely paying off and showing what fundamentals we have and what we've been working on," said St. Vincent senior Haley Emmendorfer.

Nobody can predict a team could ever go three full quarters without scoring a basket. Meridian was actually winning 3-0 early in the first quarter before the game played out in a way in which the entire gym wondered if St. Vincent's run would end at some point.

Meridian proved it to be an anomaly during their 50-29 loss to Meadow Heights in Sunday's consolation round. On Monday, Meridian played a Cairo team that was down to one single player on the court against Delta, an equally overwhelming team that finished last season in the Class 1 final four.