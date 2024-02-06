COLUMN: ‘Mr. SEMO’ shouldn’t wait to be enshrined in Redhawk HOF

It’s a shame that one 1-3 month undermined what seemed like a potentially historic season.

Southeast Missouri State’s FCS Playoff loss to Illinois State last week wasn’t just the end of the 2024 season, but the end of one of the most legendary football journeys in our community’s history.

Senior linebacker Bryce Norman went out like the warrior he has been all four years at SEMO with 11 tackles and a sack against Illinois State to finish his senior season with 136 tackles and 6.5 sacks, both of which led the Big South-OVC.

He was predicted to be the conference’s defensive player of the year during the preseason and he proved them right by claiming the award at the end of the season.

At a time when the Redhawks were playing their worst, Norman was seemingly at his best. He averaged 12 tackles during November, and earning the respect of opposing coaches along the way.

"He's that type of player that you really respect,” Lindenwood head coach Stugart said. “He's kind of a throwback type linebacker."

Norman is a Redhawk who shouldn’t have to wait such a long time to be enshrined in the SEMO Hall of Fame. Fellow Jackson alum Blake Smith, was a member of the track and field team who graduated in 2015 and was inducted in to the hall in 2023. Ex-Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Eugene Amano was inducted into the SEMO HOF 10 years after his final season. Same goes for running back Kelvin “Earthquake” Anderson, who left in 1994 as the school's all-time career rushing leader with 3,392 yards.