COLUMN: Answering Gridiron 2024 question in time for playoffs

Every year since 2019, the Southeast Missourian publishes an annual football preview magazine forecasting the upcoming season for our seven (soon to be eight) local high school teams.

That comes with questions that are asked in August but answered at the end of October. With the playoffs upon us, let's revisit those predictions and see how far off, or on the mark, we were.

Can Jackson return to the promise land?

In his first season as head coach Ryan Nesbit led the Indians to their fifth 10-win campaign in the past six years. They made the quarterfinals last year and could return this year.

The Indians struggled initially against the best not one, but two states had to offer. Once they returned to the friendly confines of Southeast Missouri, the Indians returned to their dominant self. Jackson won six straight games, handed Cape Central its only loss, and won the SEMO North Conference championship.

Their early losses are still held against them, as the Indians are only receiving votes in the Class 6 media rankings. But make no mistake, Jackson should be seen as a favorite to win their district tournament.

Will Cape Central make it three final fours in a row?

After returning to the Class 5 semifinals last year, it’s pretty evident that the Tigers will go as far as their running back duo will take them.

With the Efficiency of senior quarterback Deklin Pittman, the Tigers have developed a more balanced offense. Zai'Aire Thomas has made more of an impact in the passing game while Keyshawn Boyd remains the featured back in the ground game. Both the offense (43.2 PPG) and defense (11.8 PPG) improved, and a favorable schedule with six home games has led to an impressive 8-1 record.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the team that beat them in the Class 5 semifinals last year is now in their district this year. For No. 2 Cape Central to return to claim their third straight district championship, it will have to get through top-seeded Cardinal Ritter in the final round.

Can Scott City continue success under a new coach?

New head coach Brian Beaubien’s primary focus the entire season has been to prepare the Scott City Rams for the playoffs, regardless of the result. The Rams took a step back this season but they won the inaugural Scott-Miss Conference championship, with their win over East Prairie making the difference.

The Rams will take on East Prairie in the first round of the Class 2 District 1 playoffs but as long as they have running back Rustyn Underwood, who has rushed for 1,390 yards this season, they have a chance.

Will the Perryville Pirates finally find the treasure?