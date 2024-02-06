COLUMN: Answering Gridiron 2024 question in time for playoffs

Every year since 2019, the Southeast Missourian publishes an annual football preview magazine forecasting the upcoming season for our seven (soon to be eight) local high school teams.
That comes with questions that are asked in August but answered at the end of October. With the playoffs upon us, let's revisit those predictions and see how far off, or on the mark, we were.
Can Jackson return to the promise land?
In his first season as head coach Ryan Nesbit led the Indians to their fifth 10-win campaign in the past six years. They made the quarterfinals last year and could return this year.
The Indians struggled initially against the best not one, but two states had to offer. Once they returned to the friendly confines of Southeast Missouri, the Indians returned to their dominant self. Jackson won six straight games, handed Cape Central its only loss, and won the SEMO North Conference championship.
Their early losses are still held against them, as the Indians are only receiving votes in the Class 6 media rankings. But make no mistake, Jackson should be seen as a favorite to win their district tournament.
Will Cape Central make it three final fours in a row?
After returning to the Class 5 semifinals last year, it’s pretty evident that the Tigers will go as far as their running back duo will take them.
With the Efficiency of senior quarterback Deklin Pittman, the Tigers have developed a more balanced offense. Zai'Aire Thomas has made more of an impact in the passing game while Keyshawn Boyd remains the featured back in the ground game. Both the offense (43.2 PPG) and defense (11.8 PPG) improved, and a favorable schedule with six home games has led to an impressive 8-1 record.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the team that beat them in the Class 5 semifinals last year is now in their district this year. For No. 2 Cape Central to return to claim their third straight district championship, it will have to get through top-seeded Cardinal Ritter in the final round.
Can Scott City continue success under a new coach?
New head coach Brian Beaubien’s primary focus the entire season has been to prepare the Scott City Rams for the playoffs, regardless of the result. The Rams took a step back this season but they won the inaugural Scott-Miss Conference championship, with their win over East Prairie making the difference.
The Rams will take on East Prairie in the first round of the Class 2 District 1 playoffs but as long as they have running back Rustyn Underwood, who has rushed for 1,390 yards this season, they have a chance.
Will the Perryville Pirates finally find the treasure?
Perryville head coach Brent Roth stressed the need for the Pirates to “beat a quality opponent” this year. They answered the call by finishing the regular season with an 8-1 record, their best record in modern school history.
The Pirates found their workhorse running back in junior Barrett Wheeler, who has scored 18 touchdowns and became the school’s first 1,000-yard rusher. The Pirates’ only loss was against undefeated St. Vincent, a game that could have gone the other way.
As the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 1 playoffs, this is as good of a year as any for the Pirates to finally find the treasure.
Can St. Vincent build on their semifinal success?
The St. Vincent Indians won a district title and played in the Class 1 semifinals for the first time since 2009, which was so long ago that Indians head coach Tim Schumer was the quarterback for that team.
Star linebacker Drake Robinson and quarterback Christian Schaaf have moved on but the Indians have never been better. Both the offense (42.9) and defense (14.6) took a step further with another year of experience and the Indians finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record and a Quad County Conference championship.
Senior quarterback Nick Buchheit has been the best quarterback in the Southeast Missouri area, throwing for 2,336 yards, 29 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.
Was 2023 a one-off for Chaffee?
It took a monumental effort from the senior class to push the Chaffee Red Devils to a 5-5 record in 2023, the program's first .500 season since going 7-3 in 2017. 14 seniors have moved on but third-year head coach Jack Altermatt built his program to be ready for this season of uncertainty.
Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the growing pains were evident and the team took a major step back this season with a 1-8 season. There are some underclassmen who have the potential to bring the program back in due time, starting with sophomore defensive end Ty Atkins, who has 12 sacks this season.
Despite the step back, Chaffee only dropped down from No. 5 last year to No. 6 this year, which bodes well for their playoff travel. The Red Devils travel to Charleston to start the Class 1 District 1 playoffs next week.
Will the Gridiron cover continue to bring good luck?
Good things seem to happen for those who grace the Gridiron cover. Southeast Missouri State won a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship in 2019. Jackson quarterback Cael Welker led Jackson to its first state championship in 2020. After a generic cover in 2021, Scott City’s Mark Panagos went on to win the Carr Trophy in 2022. Last year featured Schaaf and Robinson, who won a Semoball Award for Defensive Player of the Year.
This year featured Kelly senior quarterback Skyler Still, celebrating 10 years of Hawks football. After a solid junior season and a state championship in track last year, Still seemed primed for a breakout season.
He’s had his games, both on offense and defense, but as far as the season is concerned, it’s been a down year for both Still and the Hawks, who finished 4-5. The good news is there is still a chance for Kelly to win its first playoff game since 2021.
