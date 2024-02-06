It took three quarters for a rivalry of polar opposites to be determined, but the two-loss Chaffee Red Devils’ big third was all they needed to down Scott City and rekindle their winning ways in a 59-43 victory on Wednesday night.

In its first home victory in the rivalry since Jan. 2021, Chaffee struggled with foul trouble throughout the first half and dealt with some shooting struggles as well, but that physicality played a centric role in deciding this one.

Fighting out of draws at the half as well as the first quarter, the Red Devils needed a spark and found it in their rally to take a double-digit lead, scoring 19 in the third quarter alone.

That jolt of energy coming out of the half took the wind out of Scott City’s sails and kept Chaffee away from an upset bid, still undefeated in conference play.

“I thought the effort was there,” Chaffee coach Kennan Elfrink said. “But give Scott City a ton of credit.”

Carlyanne Cossou led all Red Devils in the scoring column, putting in 18 points while Kiersten Arnold’s 11 and Bailey Robertson’s 10 added depth down the line.

Chaffee improves to 9-2 for the season, fresh off its second loss of the season in its seconde game of the new year but back in the win column for the time being.

Lilyan Landis led Scott City with 16 points in the loss, the only Ram to reach double digits. Skylar Watson’s 9 placed second without having played in the second half due to injury.