Chaffee football drops nail-biter to Confluence Prep

The Chaffee Red Devils football team suffered a narrow 22-16 loss to the Titans of Confluence Prep on Friday night at Chaffee High School.

Confluence Prep lived up to the Titans nickname as it was physically larger than most of the Red Devils' players. Chaffee struck first with a field goal on its opening possession, but Confluence answered back with a one-play touchdown and two-point conversion to take an 8-3 lead.

The Red Devils' defense forced a fourth down, and the Titans lined up to punt. However, a fake punt tricked Chaffee, and Confluence walked in for a touchdown to take a 14-3 lead after a failed two-point conversion.

Fortunately for the Red Devils, their next punt was downed inside the one-yard line. Chaffee then forced a fumble and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown, bringing the score to 14-10.

Confluence drove the field and scored a touchdown to close the half with a 22-10 lead. Chaffee head coach Jack Altermatt said despite the rough game his team fought hard and made plays.

“We fought for all four quarters. We’ve got a lot of young guys that are just having to learn, and then we have some other guys that didn't have a ton of experience coming into the season, so it's probably taken us to this point to kind of get our feet under us,” Altermatt said. “Logan Horton came back today, which was good, and he broke out a couple of really nice runs that helped out. Our defense played really well and they did that last week, too, so hopefully that train continues.”