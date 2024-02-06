Getting a hand raised has a way of making wrestlers smile.

So, there were plenty of wide smiles on the faces of the red-and-white clad wrestlers of Jackson following their dominant clean sweep at Wednesday’s Cape Quad Meet held at Cape Central High School.

The Indians, who have breezed to an 8-0 record this season, came roaring out at the opening whistle and never let up, shutting out Kennett 78-0 before hammering McCracken County (Ky.) 71-4.

“The first match we were a little bit lackadaisical and we weren't real focused,” head coach Steve Wachter said. “Then we really came back that second match and really got focused and wrestled really well. I thought we wrestled well on our feet, and especially good on top. But we wrestled some really good kids. They had a couple of really good kids, and we wrestled well tonight against them. I guess I really like it because we haven't had school and it's hard to keep everybody focused when you're out of routine.”

Jackson sure got back into a routine after picking up bonus-point victories in 26 of its 28 contested bouts on Wednesday.

Fresh off a Granite City Tournament championship, junior heavyweight Brysen Wessell had the match of the night against Kennett in the opener. Facing a quality opponent in senior Kevin Thompson, Wessell used a pair of go-behind takedowns in the first and third period to capture a convincing 7-0 win.

Against McCracken, the highlight for the Indians was junior Kade King’s dominant three-takedown performance over Camdin Freibory at 138 pounds. King used a pair of slick single-leg takedowns in the opening two periods before putting the Mustang away for a 12-0 major decision.

“He was really strong starting off,” King said. “And I just think me getting moving and getting loose and getting that first takedown really helped me gain more confidence. I knew he was probably the best one on the team, but I also feel that I'm one of the best ones on our team too, so I’ve just got to go into it with confidence.”

Among the many wrestlers who looked sharp, the Indians also got big nights from sophomore 152-pounder Caleb Schlick, who picked up a pin and a 13-1 major, sophomore 120-pounder Nolan Turner, and freshman 106-pounder Kael Davis.

With that, Jackson remains in prime position to reclaim a SEMO Conference title and could not have asked for a stronger start, winning eight duals by a combined 487-52 count and earning 10 individual titles in four tough tournaments.

As the Indians prepare to unwrap an increasingly more difficult itinerary in 2025, Wachter believes his well-balanced team is poised to meet the rigors that both a conference and state-wide schedule routinely offers.