Florida Gulf Coast University added one of the most decorated swimmers in Cape Central program history to its 2025 recruiting class after Sydney Ringwald signed her national letter of intent on Monday.
“It's very exciting, especially because I’m going to be going to Florida, which has always been a dream of mine,” Ringwald said. “For one, it is an all-girls team, so I'm really looking forward to that. And I've always wanted some outside all year long, so Florida Gulf Coast has that opportunity for me. And the academics are really good.”
The reigning MSHSAA Girls Class 1 state champion in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle anchored the Lady Tigers to their first-ever Class 1 state championship last winter. The senior also helped Cape Central win a team state title in the 200-yard freestyle and place second in the 400-yard freestyle.
“It's definitely prepared me, especially since we go to these bigger meets that have some good competition,” Ringwald said of her time at Cape Central. “So, that's definitely prepared me for some of those higher level meets I'll have in college.
“I’m going to miss my friends and my family here because going 14 hours away is something that’s going to be a big change, but I'm really excited for it.”
The 2024 Class 1 Girls Swimmer of the Year, Ringwald is the convincing favorite to repeat as state champion in her final season at the high school level this winter after capturing gold in the 50 and 100 as a junior and earning silver in the two events as a sophomore.
Ringwald said that FGCU will be the perfect place for her to compete against the best of the best at the Division I level and be a part of an all-female team environment.
The Eagles have gained prominence under former nine-time NCAA Division I All-American swimmer and ninth-year head coach Dave Rollins. They have produced five College Swimming & Diving Coaching Association of America (CSCAA) All-Americans during Rollins’ tenure, leading to a bump in recruiting and reeling in athletes like Ringwald.
“I kind of reached out to him (Rollins) first,” Ringwald said. “Then whenever I went on my visit, he kind of talked to me about the potential I could have and how I could fit in with the team. So, I think that's kind of what geared me toward Florida Gulf Coast and all the opportunities he kind of presented me with.”
