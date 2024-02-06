Cape Central scrapes by Poplar Bluff, advances to C5D1 final

Zai’Aire Thomas and the 20 other Cape Central football seniors made sure to soak in every last moment during their final home game at Tigers Stadium.

It was not a perfect win, but it was a perfect send-off for a program gunning for its third straight district title.

Thomas ran for 215 yards and three touchdowns to lead Cape Central to a 28-21 victory over Poplar Bluff in the Class 5 District 1 semifinals Friday night.

The win cements the Tigers’ spot in the district championship game next Friday.

“It feels good coming in here and really changing the whole organization,” Thomas said. “Just changing it to a winning program again, just like 2014-15. It feels good to be the group that brought that back and leave on a good note.”

Cape Central (10-1) didn't need to be flawless to beat the Mules, who were 4-1 on the road this season entering Friday night. The Tigers just needed their lethal rushing attack.

Thomas averaged nearly 24 yards per carry against Poplar Bluff (5-6) and the Tigers piled up over 370 yards rushing against a Mules team that allowed 16.3 points per game in its previous three.

“I don't like games like that, but Poplar Bluff did what they had to do,” Thomas said. “They couldn't stop us offensively, so they kept the ball for a while. Great game plan. But I mean, when you're a good team, that's what people are going to do to you.”

All-state running back Keyshawn Boyd returned to the field and looked like his old self, rushing for over 100 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Senior quarterback Deklin Pittman ran for 55 yards and only had four pass attempts, as his primary duty was to hand the ball off to Thomas and Boyd and watch them run wild.

“The thing you want to always do — and any football coach will tell you this — is just get better every week,” head coach Kent Gibbs said. “We’ve had some games that we kind of rolled over people a little bit. And no disrespect, that's just what happened. Jackson thumped us and, to be honest about it, we've grown since that. I feel like our kids have really worked and understand what it takes if you want to keep playing past week 10. So, I feel good about what our kids have done. I feel good what our senior bunch has done. And we got them another ball game.”

Poplar Bluff wanted a rock fight and did a good job turning it into one.