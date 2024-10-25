Cape Central runs for seven TDs as Tigers thump Kennett 56-0

Torrance Murray took the handoff on Cape Central’s fifth play from scrimmage, brushed off a tackle at the line and looked for the next defender.

But no one was there.

It was like that all night for the Tigers with Murray’s 10-yard run being just the beginning of a dominating rushing performance as Cape Central coasted by Kennett 56-0 in the regular-season finale Friday at Tigers Stadium.

“It seemed like maybe we weren't doing some things, but we scored every time we had the ball,” head coach Kent Gibbs said. “Our offensive line did a good job of opening up holes. There were a couple of times that we didn't really get touched. Special teams were big. We scored, I think, 21 points in 42 seconds basically because of our kickoff team. I like the fact we played aggressive on defense too. Basically, we did what we needed to do.”

Murray had a breakout performance, finishing with nearly 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in place of a resting Keyshawn Boyd.

“Torrance just needs to play to get the experience he needs and to read the cuts that he needs to read,” Gibbs said. “But, he's got ability, and we’ll get him in the weight room and get him stronger. He'll be another good running back for us and he's done a good job filling in there for Keyshawn. And if he has to go next week, he'll be ready to go.”

Cape Central (7-1) took a little longer than anticipated to overwhelm a winless Indians team that was not expected to put up much of a fight against one of the premier programs at the Class 5 level.

Following Murray’s rushing touchdown midway through the first quarter, Kennett kept the Tigers' offense off the field with a time-consuming 12-minute drive that ended on a turnover on downs deep in Cape Central territory with seven minutes to go in the second quarter.

“Hats off to Kennett,” Gibbs said. “They got in an offensive set we hadn't seen with the big kids, and they moved the ball on us, and we had a penalty that kind of kept it going. But the bottom line is we kept them out of the end zone.”

And that they did.