The 2024 Tiger Classic boys' wrestling tournament concluded with a big bang on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House, with the hosting Cape Central heavyweight, Connor Poole, defeating Kennett's Kevin Thompson by a 10-1 major decision to be the only Tiger to finish with a gold medal.
Poole wrestles in the heavyweight division despite weighing only 220 lbs and taking opponents with a 50-60 lb weight difference. Using technique and tactics to his advantage, Poole defeated his first four opponents by fall before handing the Kennett senior (14-1) his first loss of the season.
"Since I'm underweight compared to everyone, I just have to wrestle smart and really think about what I'm going to do before I do it," Poole said. "Whenever I do something, I have to do it 100 percent, especially if I don't want to get stuck somewhere in a bad spot. If I'm going to hit something, I got to hit it quick, and I got to get going."
Poole has proven well-prepared for the challenge. While undersized for both his weight class in wrestling and his role in the offensive line on a highly successful football team, Poole puts both his brain and built-up brawn to good use.
"I definitely think it's very important for both (sports) that it's mentally the same thing that I'm gonna go up against someone bigger and stronger than me, but I just have to use my technique and my skill and smarts whenever I'm wrestling out there," Poole said.
With few seniors on the team, Poole has established himself as one of the leaders of a young squad.
"I took over the role as a team captain, and I really just want to help younger people with the knowledge of the wrestling game that I have," Poole said.
Cape Central almost had two champions from opposite ends of the weight spectrum. Freshman Dane Armstrong began his high school career on a 17-match winning streak but suffered his first loss as he was defeated by Dexter's Paxton White by an 18-15 decision in the 106 lb championship bout.
"I'm actually really surprised by Armstrong," Poole said. "Last year as an eighth grader, during USA, he wasn't the best listener to the coaches, and just really wasn't that part of a wrestler. But coming to high school, and putting in that work, he's elevated his game substantially.
"Dane is a really good wrestler," he added. "He's just got to mature a little bit more and stay in the room for a while and he'll, he'll be a real good wrestler."
Logan Margetta (150) finished fourth in his weight class while Garrett Snider (165), Brayden Coonts (113), and JT Tomkins (138) placed fifth for the Tigers.
Northwest won the Tiger Classic with 524.5 points, and Fox finished second with 370.5 points on the team leaderboard. Jackson was third behind both squads but with their junior varsity team.
Jackson sent the A-team to the Kansas City Stampede while their young JV wrestlers tangled with everyone else's varsity team. And the results bode well for a unit that set a state record for 300 consecutive duel meet victories.
Mitchel Baker, who has varsity experience, won the 126 lb weight class with three pins and a 16-1 tech fall in his first match of the tournament. He improved his record to 17-0 on the season.
Nolan Turner (120), Will Bortner (132), and Rawley Evans (144) placed second in their respective weight class. Charlie Eifert (215) placed third to improve his record to 17-1, and Rhett Perry (165) finished fourth.
Sikeston's Conner Michael (138) and Sam McGill (190) placed second in their respective weight classes while Colin Scott (150), and Anthony Lindsey (144) finished third.
New Madrid County Central's Connor Henderson placed third in the 190 lb weight class to improve his record to 14-1 on the season.
Kelly is a new addition to the Tiger Classic field and the inaugural season does not come without growing pains. Heavyweight Jesse Carmack and 106-pounder Shemar Deason placed sixth to find the bottom of the podium.
