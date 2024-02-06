All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 22, 2024

Cape Central heavyweight Connor Poole shines with gold at the 2024 Tiger Classic

Cape Central's Connor Poole clinched gold at the 2024 Tiger Classic, dominating the heavyweight division despite being undersized. Poole's strategic prowess led him to victory, establishing him as a team leader.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Cape Central's Connor Poole wrestles Kennett's Kevin Thompson in the heavyweight championship bout at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House.
Cape Central's Connor Poole wrestles Kennett's Kevin Thompson in the heavyweight championship bout at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Kennett's Kevin Thompson wrestles Cape Central's Connor Poole in the heavyweight championship bout at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House.
Kennett's Kevin Thompson wrestles Cape Central's Connor Poole in the heavyweight championship bout at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Cape Central's Dane Armstrong wrestles Dexter's Paxton White in the heavyweight championship bout at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House.
Cape Central's Dane Armstrong wrestles Dexter's Paxton White in the heavyweight championship bout at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Dexter's Paxton White wrestle's Cape Central's Dane Armstrong in the heavyweight championship bout at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House.
Dexter's Paxton White wrestle's Cape Central's Dane Armstrong in the heavyweight championship bout at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
New Madrid County Central's Connor Henderson pins an opponent at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House.
New Madrid County Central's Connor Henderson pins an opponent at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Cape Central's Garrett Snider throws an opponent at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House.
Cape Central's Garrett Snider throws an opponent at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Jackson coach Jace Davis, right, congratulates Mitchel Baker after winning the 126-pound championship at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House.
Jackson coach Jace Davis, right, congratulates Mitchel Baker after winning the 126-pound championship at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
New Madrid County Central's Gage Nabert pins an opponent at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
New Madrid County Central's Gage Nabert pins an opponent at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Jackson's John McIntyre throws an opponent at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Jackson's John McIntyre throws an opponent at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

The 2024 Tiger Classic boys' wrestling tournament concluded with a big bang on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House, with the hosting Cape Central heavyweight, Connor Poole, defeating Kennett's Kevin Thompson by a 10-1 major decision to be the only Tiger to finish with a gold medal.

Poole wrestles in the heavyweight division despite weighing only 220 lbs and taking opponents with a 50-60 lb weight difference. Using technique and tactics to his advantage, Poole defeated his first four opponents by fall before handing the Kennett senior (14-1) his first loss of the season.

"Since I'm underweight compared to everyone, I just have to wrestle smart and really think about what I'm going to do before I do it," Poole said. "Whenever I do something, I have to do it 100 percent, especially if I don't want to get stuck somewhere in a bad spot. If I'm going to hit something, I got to hit it quick, and I got to get going."

Poole has proven well-prepared for the challenge. While undersized for both his weight class in wrestling and his role in the offensive line on a highly successful football team, Poole puts both his brain and built-up brawn to good use.

"I definitely think it's very important for both (sports) that it's mentally the same thing that I'm gonna go up against someone bigger and stronger than me, but I just have to use my technique and my skill and smarts whenever I'm wrestling out there," Poole said.

With few seniors on the team, Poole has established himself as one of the leaders of a young squad.

"I took over the role as a team captain, and I really just want to help younger people with the knowledge of the wrestling game that I have," Poole said.

Cape Central almost had two champions from opposite ends of the weight spectrum. Freshman Dane Armstrong began his high school career on a 17-match winning streak but suffered his first loss as he was defeated by Dexter's Paxton White by an 18-15 decision in the 106 lb championship bout.

"I'm actually really surprised by Armstrong," Poole said. "Last year as an eighth grader, during USA, he wasn't the best listener to the coaches, and just really wasn't that part of a wrestler. But coming to high school, and putting in that work, he's elevated his game substantially.

"Dane is a really good wrestler," he added. "He's just got to mature a little bit more and stay in the room for a while and he'll, he'll be a real good wrestler."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Logan Margetta (150) finished fourth in his weight class while Garrett Snider (165), Brayden Coonts (113), and JT Tomkins (138) placed fifth for the Tigers.

Jackson's so-called junior varsity

Northwest won the Tiger Classic with 524.5 points, and Fox finished second with 370.5 points on the team leaderboard. Jackson was third behind both squads but with their junior varsity team.

Jackson sent the A-team to the Kansas City Stampede while their young JV wrestlers tangled with everyone else's varsity team. And the results bode well for a unit that set a state record for 300 consecutive duel meet victories.

Mitchel Baker, who has varsity experience, won the 126 lb weight class with three pins and a 16-1 tech fall in his first match of the tournament. He improved his record to 17-0 on the season.

Nolan Turner (120), Will Bortner (132), and Rawley Evans (144) placed second in their respective weight class. Charlie Eifert (215) placed third to improve his record to 17-1, and Rhett Perry (165) finished fourth.

Around Southeast Missouri

Sikeston's Conner Michael (138) and Sam McGill (190) placed second in their respective weight classes while Colin Scott (150), and Anthony Lindsey (144) finished third.

New Madrid County Central's Connor Henderson placed third in the 190 lb weight class to improve his record to 14-1 on the season.

Kelly is a new addition to the Tiger Classic field and the inaugural season does not come without growing pains. Heavyweight Jesse Carmack and 106-pounder Shemar Deason placed sixth to find the bottom of the podium.

Story Tags
Sports Gallery
Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 22
Redhawks WBB crush Cougars for first OVC win
SportsDec. 22
BJ Ward's resurgence leads SEMO to victory over SIUE
SportsDec. 21
Stolen base king Rickey Henderson dies at 65
SportsDec. 21
Mahomes throws for TD and runs for score as Chiefs beat Texa...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Roundup: Jackson heads into break with statement win
SportsDec. 21
Roundup: Jackson heads into break with statement win
Freshman sensation and seasoned champion take gold at Tiger Classic
SportsDec. 21
Freshman sensation and seasoned champion take gold at Tiger Classic
St. Vincent reigns, taking FSCB Holiday Classic crown in thunderous win over Jackson
SportsDec. 21
St. Vincent reigns, taking FSCB Holiday Classic crown in thunderous win over Jackson
Delta flies by Woodland in Holiday Classic third-place rematch
SportsDec. 21
Delta flies by Woodland in Holiday Classic third-place rematch
Perryville girls’ hounding defense propels Pirates to FSCB Holiday Classic fifth-place title
SportsDec. 21
Perryville girls’ hounding defense propels Pirates to FSCB Holiday Classic fifth-place title
Jackson wrestling's rising star Kade King aims to continue perfection at Kansas City Stampede
SportsDec. 20
Jackson wrestling's rising star Kade King aims to continue perfection at Kansas City Stampede
‘I’m very thankful’: Ex-SEMO wide receiver Tristan Smith transfers to Clemson
SportsDec. 20
‘I’m very thankful’: Ex-SEMO wide receiver Tristan Smith transfers to Clemson
SEMO's Zoe Best navigates college adversity after high school perfection
SportsDec. 20
SEMO's Zoe Best navigates college adversity after high school perfection
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy