The 2024 Tiger Classic boys' wrestling tournament concluded with a big bang on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tiger Field House, with the hosting Cape Central heavyweight, Connor Poole, defeating Kennett's Kevin Thompson by a 10-1 major decision to be the only Tiger to finish with a gold medal.

Poole wrestles in the heavyweight division despite weighing only 220 lbs and taking opponents with a 50-60 lb weight difference. Using technique and tactics to his advantage, Poole defeated his first four opponents by fall before handing the Kennett senior (14-1) his first loss of the season.

"Since I'm underweight compared to everyone, I just have to wrestle smart and really think about what I'm going to do before I do it," Poole said. "Whenever I do something, I have to do it 100 percent, especially if I don't want to get stuck somewhere in a bad spot. If I'm going to hit something, I got to hit it quick, and I got to get going."

Poole has proven well-prepared for the challenge. While undersized for both his weight class in wrestling and his role in the offensive line on a highly successful football team, Poole puts both his brain and built-up brawn to good use.

"I definitely think it's very important for both (sports) that it's mentally the same thing that I'm gonna go up against someone bigger and stronger than me, but I just have to use my technique and my skill and smarts whenever I'm wrestling out there," Poole said.

With few seniors on the team, Poole has established himself as one of the leaders of a young squad.

"I took over the role as a team captain, and I really just want to help younger people with the knowledge of the wrestling game that I have," Poole said.

Cape Central almost had two champions from opposite ends of the weight spectrum. Freshman Dane Armstrong began his high school career on a 17-match winning streak but suffered his first loss as he was defeated by Dexter's Paxton White by an 18-15 decision in the 106 lb championship bout.

"I'm actually really surprised by Armstrong," Poole said. "Last year as an eighth grader, during USA, he wasn't the best listener to the coaches, and just really wasn't that part of a wrestler. But coming to high school, and putting in that work, he's elevated his game substantially.

"Dane is a really good wrestler," he added. "He's just got to mature a little bit more and stay in the room for a while and he'll, he'll be a real good wrestler."