Cape Central gets past Lift for Life Academy behind Thomas’ 6 TD

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Zai’Aire Thomas' message to his Cape Central teammates at halftime was simple: “we just need to go play our game.”

The Tigers heard their star running back loud and clear.

Thomas ran for four touchdowns and caught two more to lead Cape Central to a 44-28 win over Lift for Life Academy Charter at Tigers Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18.

“I just try to be the leader I can,” Thomas said. “I trust my team. I told them we’ve got to obviously pick this up… that’s what we did.”

Thomas stole the show with touchdown runs of 29, 10, two, and four yards and a pair of electrifying touchdown receptions of 35 and 66 yards to spark a Tiger offense that saw all-state running back Keyshawn Boyd sit out the second half with an injury.

It was the closest win of the season for Cape Central (7-1), which led 28-22 at halftime before pulling away in the final two quarters.

“We started really well, and hats off to them for not laying down,” head coach Kent Gibbs said. “They got some dudes that can play, and they showed that tonight. They were really tough up front. We made some mistakes that kind of kept them around, but at the end of the day, hats off to them. I know they scored some points, but we also made some pretty good stops here towards the end of the game. So, you know, overall, I'm glad we got the win, and we'll see where that takes us.”

Thomas put the Tigers ahead immediately, handling an option pitch and zig-zagging his way through multiple defenders down the far sideline for the 29-yard touchdown. On the opening Lift for Life Academy possession, senior Cole Geiser blocked and recovered a punt, which led to a second Cape Central score.

It was 21-0 nine minutes into the ball game, but the Hawks refused to quit.