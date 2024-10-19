CHARLESTON, S.C. – In its fourth straight conference game, No. 8 SEMO took care of business with a 26-13 road win against Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon.

Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent threw for 335 yards and a touchdown behind a 58.2 completion rate against a Buccaneers team that entered the game with the top pass defense in the conference.

SEMO improved to 7-1 – 4-0 in Big South/OVC play – with the triumph.

“7-1 feels really good,” head coach Tom Matukewicz said. “Could have coached better, could have played better, but we're worried about all those things on Sunday. Loved how our team battled and fought our way to win a road game.”

Here are three immediate takeaways:

DeLaurent dazzles once again

SEMO needed a play with 1:30 left before halftime.

The Redhawks led 9-7 and were on the Charleston Southern 27-yard line facing a third-and-10. Instead of running the ball and settling for a fourth field goal, offensive coordinator Jeromy McDowell trusted his senior signal caller and dialed up a play through the air.

Wide receiver Jacques Wyatt won his press coverage to give himself a chance on the jump ball. DeLaurent seamlessly floated the ball into the air before Wyatt high-pointed it and hauled in the catch at the 2-yard-line. The 25-yard reception led to a SEMO touchdown to give them a 16-7 advantage heading into the locker room.

Matukewicz called it a big momentum shift before the half.

“That was huge,” he said. “Dorian Anderson was out because of an injury, so Jacques Wyatt came in and made a big, explosive play, and it just ignited our sideline to get him one of those early plays you'd like to get in sooner. It took us over six plays, but that was a great score right before half.”

When SEMO needed a spark, it turned to its veteran quarterback, who turned in a workmanlike performance: 32-for-55, 335 yards and one touchdown, spreading the ball around to nine different receivers.

But despite the lively passing game, Matukewicz was not satisfied with other areas of the offense.