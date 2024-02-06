Big Mac again takes focus off Selig & Co.

Bud Selig should send Mark McGwire some flowers and a thank you card. Better yet, take him out to dinner.

The way Big Mac has shrunk since we all last saw him a few years ago, it looks like he could use a good meal.

He deserves it because Selig and the rest of the flunkies who run major league baseball owe McGwire a big favor for his latest work on behalf of the sport.

Make that two big favors, since McGwire and Sammy Sosa already did baseball one by drawing fans back to the ballpark in 1998 while those in charge of the game pretended they had no idea why so many baseballs were flying out of ballparks in Chicago and St. Louis.

McGwire didn't go out of his way to save baseball this time. He was just trying to save his own skin when he appeared Thursday before a group of congressmen with a strategy so lame it couldn't have been concocted by anyone past his first year in law school.

McGwire's "I'm not here to talk about the past" defense may have saved him from possible perjury charges, but it destroyed any reputation he had left. At least Sosa issued a denial, then pretended he really didn't understand English that much.

Give McGwire some credit, though. By making himself the fall guy, he saved baseball from a lot more embarrassment on Capitol Hill.

Because of McGwire, the talk the next day wasn't about a drug program that allowed those being tested to leave for an hour before giving a sample to go have a cup of coffee, hit a few baseballs or find some warm urine.

It wasn't about baseball's medical adviser endorsing the new testing program, then admitting that he didn't know many details about it.

It wasn't about ridiculously timid penalties that would cost a player 10 days out of a six-month season or $10,000 out of a $20 million salary.

And it wasn't about Selig uttering his usual nonsense that the problem of steroids in baseball was being blown out of proportion because, well, there's no real evidence other than a lot of baseballs leaving the park.

No, it was all about Big Mac, who flatly denied a few weeks ago using illegal steroids but wouldn't do it under oath when it really counted.

The warm and fuzzy times of seven years ago that brought tears to the eyes of baseball fans around the country as McGwire hugged his son and embraced the children of Roger Maris seem generations ago. In their place now is the cold reality that McGwire cheated his way into the record books.

A Missouri congressman is so upset that he wants McGwire's name stripped off a stretch of Interstate 70. Voters for the Hall of Fame are rethinking what would have been a once-automatic vote for McGwire in 2007.

If Pete Rose can be banned for betting on baseball, McGwire should be banned for cheating in the game.