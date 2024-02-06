PERRYVILLE — In what became an explosive showing in Perryville, the hosting St. Vincent Indians lit a fire on offense and sautéed Bayless to the tune of 56-21 on Friday night.

It wasn’t always the prettiest affair, but both sides of the ball created some explosive plays to not just keep the undefeated season alive, but light up the scoreboard.

Putting up a season-high 56 points, the Indians maintained an unbeatable passing attack, leaning on some jump balls and quick streaks to break the game wide open early.

That 56 included another 40-point first half, putting all the pressure on the backburner as the defense cruised in the second for win No. 6 on the season.

“This was a game that the score didn't look great, but we battled,” Indians coach Tim Schumer said. “We came out, shut them down. Offensively, we executed,and made the plays that we had to.”

Bayless housed the opening kickoff as Elijah Freeman took off for a 99-yard score, but the Indians turned the burners on soon after.

On a third-down play, quarterback Nick Buchheit geared up and hit big-bodied receiver Max Wheeler for a first down, followed by a few stripped tackles and, eventually, a 62-yard score.

The first of many scores through the air for Buchheit, the first-year starter turned senior leader put his stamp on the game, leaning on his receivers to make plays and giving them a chance to shine under the lights.

Grabbing the ball right back on a pooch kick, Cruz Reitzel housed the next drive from three yards out to get the Indians in front.

By the early phases of the second quarter, that lead blossomed to 34-7, and while the offense typically had no trouble finding the end zone, the defense opened up a Pick Palooza.

While John Schwartz enjoyed a phenomenal night on offense, scoring a 79-yard touchdown through the air, his defense made an even bigger difference.

The senior two-way phenom picked off two passes in the first half alone, one going for a touchdown.

Gus Unterreiner added two interceptions to that first-half total, cutting off circulation for a Bayless offense that had its moments but couldn’t find a true rhythm.