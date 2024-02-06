AP Week in Pictures: Global

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign event at Nassau Coliseum, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Argentina's President Javier Milei sings the national anthem as he addresses the Congress to present the 2025 budget in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman wears a head scarf reading in Arabic, "my Love to Prophet Muhammad", during a parade to celebrate Moulid Al-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police try to disperse demonstrators blocking a road during a protest calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A police officer inspects a car in which a hand-held pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Civil Defense first-responders carry a man who was wounded after his handheld pager exploded, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hezbollah members carry the coffin of their comrade who was killed on Wednesday when a handheld device exploded, during a funeral procession in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People watch the speech of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as they sit in a cafe in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israelis take cover next to a shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from Lebanon, in Nahariya, northern Israel, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A painting of Jesus is covered in cracks after a Russian bomb hit the dome of an Orthodox church in Novoekonomichne, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An artist performs a fire kettle show during the Mid-Autumn Festival at a night market in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A supermoon rises behind a horse statue atop of Triumphal Arc during a partial lunar eclipse in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A soldier participates in the Independence Day military parade in the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boys play soccer in a park as the sun sets in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A model wears a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Brazilian artist from the Ser Favela group performs on a stage with favela scenery at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People play soccer in Panama City, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kashmiri Muslim women devotees reacts as they offer prayers as a head priest displays a relic, believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, at the Hazratbal shrine on Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of the prophet, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A girl with her family and hunting dogs attends in the traditional Nations' Fair in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An effigy of former President Evo Morales burns on a road in Vila Vila, Bolivia, to block Morales supporters who are marching to the capital to protest the government of current President Luis Arce in an escalation of a political dispute between the two politicians, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man wearing traditional clothing performs acrobatics on a horse during Independence Day celebrations in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smoke rises from fire in the environmentally protected area of Brasilia National Park during the dry season in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. The head of the agency that manages protected areas, Mauro Pires, told the local press that the fire is man-made and appears to have started near the edge of a farm. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents paddle through a flooded street in Bohumin, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of flooded houses in Jesenik, Czech Republic, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Geese stand on an outdoor table in a flooded neighbourhood in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mexican National Guards march in the Independence Day military parade through the capital's main square, the Zocalo, in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Devotees prepare to immerse a giant idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha in the Arabian Sea, marking the end of the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) ASSOCIATED PRESS