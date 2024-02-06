Wilma Arnzen

MARBLE HILL — Wilma Marie Arnzen, 88, of Marble Hill passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
She was born Nov. 19, 1935, in Laflini to Henry and Mary Scharenborg Arnzen.
Wilma grew up in the Laflin-Leopold area. She led a very simple life, cleaning houses for several families. Wilma enjoyed quilting and doing handwork with her mother and flower gardening.
She was a dedicated member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Leopold, serving with the Ladies Sodality.
Wilma is survived by nieces and nephews, Michael Horrell, Diane Parker, Nancy McClain, Kenny Horrell, Dereck Arnzen, Melissa VanHoy, Robert Arnzen, Joe Arnzen, Ida Arnzen, Louise Killeen, Anthony Arnzen, David Arnzen, Laura Miesner, Margie Titus, Theresa Glastetter, Janet Muroski and Martin Arnzen; as well as grandnieces and -nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry "Junior" and Leonard Arnzen; a sister, Celestine Horrell; and a nephew, Paul Arnzen.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill, with parish prayers at 7 p.m., followed by Knights of Columbus rosary.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. John’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. Vincent Rathappillil officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. John’s Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandlileyfuneralhome.com.
