Violet Smith

Violet Louise Smith, 94, of Cape Girardeau passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau

Violet was born Sept. 4, 1930, in Independence to Elmer and Lena Britt Smith. She lived a full and vibrant life, marked by a spirit of adventure, a deep love for her family and an enduring passion for her hobbies.

A talented seamstress, Violet was known for her exceptional skill in creating beautiful garments, often sharing her creations with family and friends.

She was also a lifelong fan of sports, with a particular fondness for St. Louis Cardinals baseball and the Mizzou Tigers. Her enthusiasm for the teams was so great that she often traveled far and wide to see them play, visiting cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles and Montreal just to cheer on her favorite teams. Her adventurous spirit and love for travel were matched only by her vibrant personality and zest for life.

Violet was a homemaker who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She married Robert L. Smith on Dec. 5, 1951, and together they raised a loving family.