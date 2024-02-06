All sections
December 14, 2024

Billy Windeknecht

Billy Windeknecht

Billy Windeknecht, 85, of Cape Girardeau passed away Dec. 13, 2024. A U.S. Army veteran and St. Louis Cardinals fan, he leaves behind his wife, Ruby, eight children and numerous grandchildren.

Billy Joe Windeknecht, 85, of Cape Girardeau, formerly of Perkins, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at Lutheran Home.

Billy was born April 1, 1939, near Egypt Mills, son of Wilson and Lorene Windeknecht. He and Ruby Hood were married in December 1973, and she survives after almost 51 years of marriage.

Billy was inducted into the U.S. Army on Oct. 19, 1961, and honorably discharged Oct. 14, 1963.

He was a 1957 graduate of College High School in Cape Girardeau. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and old Western movies.

In addition to his wife, Ruby, Billy is survived by three sons, Shannon, Joe (Rhonda) and Aaron Windeknecht; and five daughters, Cynthia Menz, Penny Compas, Stephanie Windeknecht, Kathleen Smith and Eva Windeknecht; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by three siblings.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 16, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Williams Cemetery in Perkins, with the Rev. Donny Ford officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fordandsons funeralhome.com.

