Billy Windeknecht

Billy Joe Windeknecht, 85, of Cape Girardeau, formerly of Perkins, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at Lutheran Home.

Billy was born April 1, 1939, near Egypt Mills, son of Wilson and Lorene Windeknecht. He and Ruby Hood were married in December 1973, and she survives after almost 51 years of marriage.

Billy was inducted into the U.S. Army on Oct. 19, 1961, and honorably discharged Oct. 14, 1963.

He was a 1957 graduate of College High School in Cape Girardeau. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and old Western movies.

In addition to his wife, Ruby, Billy is survived by three sons, Shannon, Joe (Rhonda) and Aaron Windeknecht; and five daughters, Cynthia Menz, Penny Compas, Stephanie Windeknecht, Kathleen Smith and Eva Windeknecht; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.