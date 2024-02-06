All sections
ObituariesDecember 14, 2024

Donald Talley

Donald Talley, 94, of Jackson died Dec. 11, 2024. A memorial visitation and service will be held Dec. 20 at McCombs Funeral Home, with private burial at Russell Heights Cemetery.

story image illustation

Donald Talley, 94, of Jackson died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at the home of one of his daughters in Cape Girardeau.

A memorial visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Rev. Mark Anderson will conduct a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

