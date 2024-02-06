Donald Talley, 94, of Jackson died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at the home of one of his daughters in Cape Girardeau.
A memorial visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Mark Anderson will conduct a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
