William Minor

William “Bill” Minor, 77, of Fruitland passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at his home, surrounded by family.

He was born Jan. 6, 1947, in Eldorado, Illinois, to Herman Edward and Arta Mae Wiedemann Minor. Bill and Willene Gurley were married Oct. 27, 1996.

Bill currently was pastoring Wesley Methodist Church of Fruitland since July 2012. He retired from Illinois Great River Conference in 2012 after serving 40 years.

Survivors include his wife, Willene Minor of Fruitland; sons, William Darrell “W.D.” (Shannon) Minor Jr. of Liberty Hill, Texas, and James Edward (Melissa) Minor of Pflugerville, Texas; stepdaughters, Angela Moon and Shannon (Brian) Vincent, both of Murphysboro, Illinois; grandchildren, Abigail and Olivia Minor; stepgrandchildren, Chelsi Graff, Erin Funk, Jenae Thomason and Rebekah Moon; great-stepgrandchildren, Jasper, Ty, Haley, Karson and Parker; brother, Joseph Minor of Evansville, Indiana; and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by a grandson, Jon Clay, and a sister-in-law, Paula Minor.