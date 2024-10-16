William Minor

William “Bill” Minor, 77, of Fruitland passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at his home, surrounded by family.
He was born Jan. 6, 1947, in Eldorado, Illinois, to Herman Edward and Arta Mae Wiedemann Minor. Bill and Willene Gurley were married Oct. 27, 1996.
Bill currently was pastoring Wesley Methodist Church of Fruitland since July 2012. He retired from Illinois Great River Conference in 2012 after serving 40 years.
Survivors include his wife, Willene Minor of Fruitland; sons, William Darrell “W.D.” (Shannon) Minor Jr. of Liberty Hill, Texas, and James Edward (Melissa) Minor of Pflugerville, Texas; stepdaughters, Angela Moon and Shannon (Brian) Vincent, both of Murphysboro, Illinois; grandchildren, Abigail and Olivia Minor; stepgrandchildren, Chelsi Graff, Erin Funk, Jenae Thomason and Rebekah Moon; great-stepgrandchildren, Jasper, Ty, Haley, Karson and Parker; brother, Joseph Minor of Evansville, Indiana; and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by a grandson, Jon Clay, and a sister-in-law, Paula Minor.
A family-hosted memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Wesley Methodist Church of Fruitland, with the Rev. Jim Dace officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior.
Graveside inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of love may be given to Wesley Methodist Church of Fruitland, 142 Carnation Lane, Jackson, MO 63755.
The cremation was personally handled by the staff at Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau.
