Stephen Gosche

WICHITA, Kansas: On Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, Stephen Zeno Gosche, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away into the loving arms of his Savior. He was born Dec. 3, 1945, in Cape Girardeau.
He was a very respected man whose life’s work was that of a Product Supervisor at Hormel Foods, formerly known as Dold Foods. As a devoted family man he planned yearly skiing adventures, exciting motorcycle trips, and family vacations.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda. His daughters, Leah Pollock, Patricia Tavares and Lauren Gosche, were a source of admiration and pride, and gave him nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 2007 N. Arkansas Ave., Wichita, KS, 67203. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, with a Rosary at 7 pm. The Funeral Mass will at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Services in care of Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
