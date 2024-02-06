Stephen Gosche

Stephen is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda. His daughters, Leah Pollock, Patricia Tavares and Lauren Gosche, were a source of admiration and pride, and gave him nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 2007 N. Arkansas Ave., Wichita, KS, 67203. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, with a Rosary at 7 pm. The Funeral Mass will at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Services in care of Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.