All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJuly 27, 2024

Shirley Ferguson

Shirley Ferguson, 89, of Cape Girardeau, passed away peacefully at home on July 25, 2024. A dedicated medical transcriptionist and community leader, she leaves behind a loving family. Services are set for July 30.

Shirley Ferguson
Shirley Ferguson

Shirley Jean Ferguson, 89, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, July 25, 2024, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born Jan. 16, 1935, in Crystal City to Ira and Lydia Rose Ahrens Green.

She and John Ferguson were married May 7, 1955, in Gordonville.

She was a medical transcriptionist at Southeast Hospital for 39 years. Shirley also established and was president of the River City Chapter and helped with the American Association of Medical Transcription in various capacities.

She was a member of Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

Survivors include a daughter, Lori (Paul Ross) Moyers-Ross; son, Scott (David Lindsey) Ferguson; three grandchildren, Zach Moyers, Hannah (Levi) Smith and Max Moyers; and is expecting two great-grandchildren.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Ira Green; mother, Lydia Rose Ahrens; a brother and two sisters.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will be at 1 pm Tuesday, July 30, at Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, with Pastor Carl Palmer officiating.

Burial will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Centenary Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesDec. 16
Reta Lundstrom
ObituariesDec. 16
Donald Talley
ObituariesDec. 16
Jerry Childers
ObituariesDec. 16
Erma Weber

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Kenny Schirmer
ObituariesDec. 16
Kenny Schirmer
Betty Hester
ObituariesDec. 16
Betty Hester
Juanita Bolen
ObituariesDec. 16
Juanita Bolen
Gay Spane
ObituariesDec. 16
Gay Spane
Shirley Patterson
ObituariesDec. 16
Shirley Patterson
Darlene Younce
ObituariesDec. 16
Darlene Younce
Catherine Kuehle
ObituariesDec. 14
Catherine Kuehle
Norma Reddick
ObituariesDec. 14
Norma Reddick
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy