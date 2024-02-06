Shirley Ferguson

Shirley Jean Ferguson, 89, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, July 25, 2024, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born Jan. 16, 1935, in Crystal City to Ira and Lydia Rose Ahrens Green.
She and John Ferguson were married May 7, 1955, in Gordonville.
She was a medical transcriptionist at Southeast Hospital for 39 years. Shirley also established and was president of the River City Chapter and helped with the American Association of Medical Transcription in various capacities.
She was a member of Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.
Survivors include a daughter, Lori (Paul Ross) Moyers-Ross; son, Scott (David Lindsey) Ferguson; three grandchildren, Zach Moyers, Hannah (Levi) Smith and Max Moyers; and is expecting two great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Ira Green; mother, Lydia Rose Ahrens; a brother and two sisters.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at 1 pm Tuesday, July 30, at Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, with Pastor Carl Palmer officiating.
Burial will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to Centenary Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
