Shirley Ferguson

Shirley Jean Ferguson, 89, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, July 25, 2024, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born Jan. 16, 1935, in Crystal City to Ira and Lydia Rose Ahrens Green.

She and John Ferguson were married May 7, 1955, in Gordonville.

She was a medical transcriptionist at Southeast Hospital for 39 years. Shirley also established and was president of the River City Chapter and helped with the American Association of Medical Transcription in various capacities.

She was a member of Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

Survivors include a daughter, Lori (Paul Ross) Moyers-Ross; son, Scott (David Lindsey) Ferguson; three grandchildren, Zach Moyers, Hannah (Levi) Smith and Max Moyers; and is expecting two great-grandchildren.