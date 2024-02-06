Sam Jarrell

Samuel Raymond Jarrell, 90, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at his home.

He was born March 14, 1934, in Dudley to Wilson Monroe and Emma Cecil Caulley Jarrell. He and Janet "Jan" Alvina Jarrell were married March 27, 1964.

Sam retired from Cape Girardeau Public Schools in 1993, after 26 years of service. He was principal of May Greene School, when he retired.

Sam was a member of Missouri State Teachers Association of Elementary School Principals, National Association of Elementary School Principals and Missouri Guidance Association.

Sam had a story and a poem published in "The Counseling Interviewer".

He graduated from Dexter High School in 1952; attended Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, from 1952-1956; attended Southeast Missouri State University from 1964-1966, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education, and attended the University of Missouri at Columbia from 1968-1969, where he earned a master’s degree in Education. He held Missouri certifications for elementary teacher, elementary principal and counseling.

Sam was a member of National Honor Society and Phi Delta Kappa fraternity.

Before teaching, Sam worked seven years in road construction and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local No. 513.

He was a member of the Church of Christ since 1948. As a member of the church, he served as a lay preacher for eight years, taught classes, led singing and performed numerous acts of hospitality for the members and the community.