Sam Jarrell

Samuel Raymond Jarrell, 90, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at his home.
He was born March 14, 1934, in Dudley to Wilson Monroe and Emma Cecil Caulley Jarrell. He and Janet "Jan" Alvina Jarrell were married March 27, 1964.
Sam retired from Cape Girardeau Public Schools in 1993, after 26 years of service. He was principal of May Greene School, when he retired.
Sam was a member of Missouri State Teachers Association of Elementary School Principals, National Association of Elementary School Principals and Missouri Guidance Association.
Sam had a story and a poem published in "The Counseling Interviewer".
He graduated from Dexter High School in 1952; attended Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, from 1952-1956; attended Southeast Missouri State University from 1964-1966, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education, and attended the University of Missouri at Columbia from 1968-1969, where he earned a master’s degree in Education. He held Missouri certifications for elementary teacher, elementary principal and counseling.
Sam was a member of National Honor Society and Phi Delta Kappa fraternity.
Before teaching, Sam worked seven years in road construction and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local No. 513.
He was a member of the Church of Christ since 1948. As a member of the church, he served as a lay preacher for eight years, taught classes, led singing and performed numerous acts of hospitality for the members and the community.
He played several instruments including guitar, banjo, mandolin and harmonica. He wrote several songs for the family and shared this music with his children and the children he taught in school.
Sam loved the outdoors and spent a great deal of his time hunting, fishing, hiking, gardening and cutting lumber and firewood. He also enjoyed painting rocks.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Jarrell of Cape Girardeau; a son, Samuel R. (Cathy) Jarrell II; three daughters, Cheryl Ann (Mark) McAllister, Laura Kay (Jack) Luttrell and Janet Louise (Mike) Cannon; three sisters, Edra Sutton, Emma Bedwell and Mandi Shaw; four grandchildren, Jacqueline (Chris) McAllister White, Corwin (Erin) Easley, Margot (Jeremy) McAllister Hart and Daniel (Allison) Easley; five great-grandchildren, Jacob Easley, Lena Hart, Jocelyn and Liam White and Oliver Easley. Sam is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wilson Jarrell; sister, Barbara Sutton; and infant sister, Ida Lee Jarrell.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Church of Christ, 328 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to Children's Homes Inc., in Paragould, Arkansas, or Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
