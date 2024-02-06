Robert Beussink Jr.

Guests are invited to parish prayers and a Knights of Columbus rosary at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson. The family will receive guests after the rosary, with visitation concluding at 8 p.m.

The Revs. Andrew Williams and Randolph Tochtrop will con-celebrate the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson. Inurnment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.