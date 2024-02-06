All sections
ObituariesSeptember 19, 2024

Robert Beussink Jr.

Robert "Bob" Beussink Jr., 73, of Jackson, passed away at home on Sept. 18, 2024. Parish prayers and a rosary will be held at 5 p.m. on Sept. 20 at McCombs Funeral Home, with visitation until 8 p.m. Funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. on Sept. 21 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Robert “Bob” Beussink Jr., 73, of Jackson died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at his home, surrounded by family.

Guests are invited to parish prayers and a Knights of Columbus rosary at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson. The family will receive guests after the rosary, with visitation concluding at 8 p.m.

The Revs. Andrew Williams and Randolph Tochtrop will con-celebrate the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson. Inurnment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

