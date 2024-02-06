Michael Tucker

Michael Donavan Tucker, son of Theresa Lynn Sanford, was born Oct. 4, 1996, in Cape Girardeau and departed this life Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at his home in Cape Girardeau at the age of 27 years.
He was employed as a crew leader with Walmart. Michael served in U.S. Marine Corps in Okinawa, Japan. He loved to travel, play his guitar, play video games and his music.
Besides his mother, Michael is survived by two sisters, Clara Tucker and Anakin Tucker, and two half brothers, Hunter and Connor Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rufus Roy Sanford and Shirley Elaine Sanford.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, July 26, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City. A memorial service will then be conducted at noon at the funeral home. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Lightner Cemetery in Scott City.
Online condolence may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.