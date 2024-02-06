Michael Tucker

Michael Donavan Tucker, son of Theresa Lynn Sanford, was born Oct. 4, 1996, in Cape Girardeau and departed this life Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at his home in Cape Girardeau at the age of 27 years.

He was employed as a crew leader with Walmart. Michael served in U.S. Marine Corps in Okinawa, Japan. He loved to travel, play his guitar, play video games and his music.

Besides his mother, Michael is survived by two sisters, Clara Tucker and Anakin Tucker, and two half brothers, Hunter and Connor Tucker.