All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesJuly 24, 2024

Michael Tucker

Michael Donavan Tucker, 27, a former U.S. Marine and Wal-Mart crew leader, passed away on July 17, 2024. He leaves behind a loving family and a passion for travel, music, and video games. Visitation and services will be held on July 26.

Michael Tucker
Michael Tucker

Michael Donavan Tucker, son of Theresa Lynn Sanford, was born Oct. 4, 1996, in Cape Girardeau and departed this life Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at his home in Cape Girardeau at the age of 27 years.

He was employed as a crew leader with Walmart. Michael served in U.S. Marine Corps in Okinawa, Japan. He loved to travel, play his guitar, play video games and his music.

Besides his mother, Michael is survived by two sisters, Clara Tucker and Anakin Tucker, and two half brothers, Hunter and Connor Tucker.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rufus Roy Sanford and Shirley Elaine Sanford.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, July 26, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City. A memorial service will then be conducted at noon at the funeral home. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Lightner Cemetery in Scott City.

Online condolence may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesMar. 18
Donald Bernhardt
ObituariesMar. 18
Nelda Gray
ObituariesMar. 18
Jerry Henson
ObituariesMar. 18
Emma Lou Long

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Norma Mueller
ObituariesMar. 18
Norma Mueller
James Robison
ObituariesMar. 18
James Robison
Fred Scherer Jr.
ObituariesMar. 18
Fred Scherer Jr.
Devin Traughber
ObituariesMar. 18
Devin Traughber
Gen. Louis Wagner Jr.
ObituariesMar. 18
Gen. Louis Wagner Jr.
Rebecca Whitlatch
ObituariesMar. 18
Rebecca Whitlatch
Mary Drury
ObituariesMar. 14
Mary Drury
Wilma Jones
ObituariesMar. 14
Wilma Jones
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy