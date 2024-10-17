Michael Probst

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Probst; brothers, Roy, Dallas, Larry, Jerry, Bill, Homer and Mick Probst; and sisters, Blanche McClard and Juanita Probst.

Mike is survived by his granddaughters, Lindsey and Stevie; great-granddaughter, Ellie; longtime partner, Marilyn Probst; sister, Ersie Harris of Chesterfield; brother, Harold Probst of St. Augustine, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family-led inurnment will be held at a later date at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Pocahontas.

The cremation of Michael Wayne Probst has been personally handled by the staff of Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau.