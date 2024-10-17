Michael Probst

ALTENBURG — Michael Wayne Probst, 73, of Altenburg passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.
He was born May 23, 1951, to Fred and Blache Probst. Mike married Marilyn Ackman on May 3, 1969, and together they shared a son, Jeffrey Probst.
Mike worked in construction and built his own home in Altenburg. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Probst; brothers, Roy, Dallas, Larry, Jerry, Bill, Homer and Mick Probst; and sisters, Blanche McClard and Juanita Probst.
Mike is survived by his granddaughters, Lindsey and Stevie; great-granddaughter, Ellie; longtime partner, Marilyn Probst; sister, Ersie Harris of Chesterfield; brother, Harold Probst of St. Augustine, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family-led inurnment will be held at a later date at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Pocahontas.
The cremation of Michael Wayne Probst has been personally handled by the staff of Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.