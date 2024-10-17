All sections
ObituariesOctober 19, 2024

Michael Probst

Michael Wayne Probst, 73, of Altenburg passed away on September 27, 2024. He leaves behind a legacy of family, craftsmanship, and a love for the outdoors. Private inurnment to follow.

ALTENBURG — Michael Wayne Probst, 73, of Altenburg passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

He was born May 23, 1951, to Fred and Blache Probst. Mike married Marilyn Ackman on May 3, 1969, and together they shared a son, Jeffrey Probst.

Mike worked in construction and built his own home in Altenburg. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Probst; brothers, Roy, Dallas, Larry, Jerry, Bill, Homer and Mick Probst; and sisters, Blanche McClard and Juanita Probst.

Mike is survived by his granddaughters, Lindsey and Stevie; great-granddaughter, Ellie; longtime partner, Marilyn Probst; sister, Ersie Harris of Chesterfield; brother, Harold Probst of St. Augustine, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family-led inurnment will be held at a later date at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Pocahontas.

The cremation of Michael Wayne Probst has been personally handled by the staff of Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau.

