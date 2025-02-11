Elma “Lois” Kiehne, 78, of Jackson passed away Saturday, June 29, 2024, at her residence.

Lois was born April 26, 1946, in Alexander County, Illinois, to James and Elma Gullett Hopkins. She and Larry Kiehne were married Jan. 31, 1970, in Cape Girardeau.

Lois loved gardening and working in the yard, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to Larry, her loving husband of 54 years, Lois is survived by four sons, Steven McKee, David McKee, Michael Kiehne and Mark Kiehne; a sister, Brenda Hopkins; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.