Elma “Lois” Kiehne, 78, of Jackson passed away Saturday, June 29, 2024, at her residence.
Lois was born April 26, 1946, in Alexander County, Illinois, to James and Elma Gullett Hopkins. She and Larry Kiehne were married Jan. 31, 1970, in Cape Girardeau.
Lois loved gardening and working in the yard, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to Larry, her loving husband of 54 years, Lois is survived by four sons, Steven McKee, David McKee, Michael Kiehne and Mark Kiehne; a sister, Brenda Hopkins; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, a grandchild, a brother and a sister.
A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson.
Inurnment will follow at a later date in Russell Heights Cemetery.
Sympathy messages may be sent to the family online at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
