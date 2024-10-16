Lewis Ware

Lewis Alvin Ware, son of Lonnie and Oma Ware, was born Nov. 2, 1927, in Flint, Michigan, and departed his life Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeaui at the age of 96 years.

On June 19, 1953, he was united in marriage to Violet Allene Vance in Chaffee. She preceded him in death March 14, 2024.

Lewis was a self-employed farmer, and previously a member of the Operating Engineers Local No. 513. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1955, and was active six years in Army Reserve and Merchant Marines.

Survivors include one son, Floyd Ware of Whitewater; five grandchildren, Rachel Ware, Matt Ware, Carlen Mulholland, Amber Wilson and Jared Keller; eight great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.