October 10, 2024

Lewis Ware

Lewis Ware, a 96-year-old Army veteran and former farmer, passed away Oct. 7. He is remembered by his son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held Oct. 10.

Lewis Ware
Lewis Ware
story image illustation

Lewis Alvin Ware, son of Lonnie and Oma Ware, was born Nov. 2, 1927, in Flint, Michigan, and departed his life Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeaui at the age of 96 years.

On June 19, 1953, he was united in marriage to Violet Allene Vance in Chaffee. She preceded him in death March 14, 2024.

Lewis was a self-employed farmer, and previously a member of the Operating Engineers Local No. 513. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1955, and was active six years in Army Reserve and Merchant Marines.

Survivors include one son, Floyd Ware of Whitewater; five grandchildren, Rachel Ware, Matt Ware, Carlen Mulholland, Amber Wilson and Jared Keller; eight great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.

Besides his wife and parents, Lewis was preceded in death by one daughter, Vicky Lou Keller; two brothers; and one sister.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, with the Rev. Randy Conn officiating. Interment will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

Southeast Missourian
