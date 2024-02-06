Leola Bock

PERRYVILLE — Leola Rose Bock, 80, of Perryville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Independence Care Center.
She was born Feb. 25, 1944, in Longtown to Christian and Frieda Leible Renner. Leola and Gene Richard Bock were married on May 24, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek. He preceded her in death.
Leola graduated from Perryville High School in 1962. Following high school, she worked at the Jackson Hosiery Mill.
After marrying the love of her life, Gene, and settling in Uniontown, she became a devoted homemaker, wife and mother to her three children. As her children got older, Leola used her meticulous cleaning skills and her ability to fix anything to work outside the home housecleaning for others.
Leola loved gardening and tending to her flowers and roses. She also spent many hours with her sisters and cousins quilting. Leola later developed a love for wine making and enjoyed wine tastings with family and friends. She was also an amazing cook and enjoyed feeding her family, especially her specialty, chicken and dumplings.
Leola loved and was loved by her grandchildren, who called her "Mawmaw". She was the family historian and kept track of all the major milestones for her children, siblings, nieces and nephews. She never forgot a birthday and often sent cards to let others know she was thinking of them.
Leola was raised in the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. She was a member of the Red Hat Hattitudes and enjoyed their many adventures. Leola was also part of the Heartland Social Club in Uniontown and enjoyed all the good times with friends.
Survivors include a son, James (Natalie) Bock of St. Louis; two daughters, Kristi (Mike) Hoff of St. Mary and Michelle (Bruce) House of Perryville; seven grandchildren, Alex (Kirsten) Gelman, Caitlin Hoff, Abigail Hoff, Connor House, Emma Bock, Caden House and Maya Bock; three brothers, Jerome Renner, Paul (Kathy) Renner and Allen (Bonnie) Renner; two sisters, Rita (Donnie) Kohlfeld and Sharon Schnurbusch; and sisters-in-law, Margie (Eddie) Burkart and Pat Renner. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Leola was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Gib Renner; two sisters, Theresa Webb and Ann Shrum; two sisters-in-law, Dianna Reisenbichler and Ruth Ann Renner; and three brothers-in-law, Earl Webb, Jim Shrum and Leo Reisenbichler Jr.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville and will continue from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville, with the Rev. Joe Geders, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Uniontown.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
