Leola Bock

PERRYVILLE — Leola Rose Bock, 80, of Perryville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Independence Care Center.

She was born Feb. 25, 1944, in Longtown to Christian and Frieda Leible Renner. Leola and Gene Richard Bock were married on May 24, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek. He preceded her in death.

Leola graduated from Perryville High School in 1962. Following high school, she worked at the Jackson Hosiery Mill.

After marrying the love of her life, Gene, and settling in Uniontown, she became a devoted homemaker, wife and mother to her three children. As her children got older, Leola used her meticulous cleaning skills and her ability to fix anything to work outside the home housecleaning for others.

Leola loved gardening and tending to her flowers and roses. She also spent many hours with her sisters and cousins quilting. Leola later developed a love for wine making and enjoyed wine tastings with family and friends. She was also an amazing cook and enjoyed feeding her family, especially her specialty, chicken and dumplings.

Leola loved and was loved by her grandchildren, who called her "Mawmaw". She was the family historian and kept track of all the major milestones for her children, siblings, nieces and nephews. She never forgot a birthday and often sent cards to let others know she was thinking of them.